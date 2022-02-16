news, business,

News publisher ACM is boldly entering the Melbourne suburban market with the launch of the Inner East ReView magazine and website in March. The new Melbourne title is the third in ACM's young stable of ReView publications, with two other ReView magazines already successful in Sydney. The Inner East ReView will cover local news, lifestyle and property for the suburbs of Richmond, Cremorne, Burnley, Abbotsford and East Melbourne. It is a return to Melbourne publishing for ACM executive chairman Antony Catalano, who started the hugely successful The Weekly Review brand in the city more than a decade ago. Mr Catalano and business partner Alex Waislitz bought ACM, Australia's largest privately owned news publisher serving regional, rural and suburban communities, in 2019. "The inner east of Melbourne has been crying out for a quality local publication and we couldn't be happier to be bringing our extensive experience in running these sorts of multimedia publications to [the area]," Mr Catalano said. "We'll be offering an editorially diverse publication with broad appeal. Given our experience in property, this will form a core pillar. "You'll note the continued use of our realestateview.com.au branding in the masthead as we look to further penetrate the market with the REV brand. "We've had huge success pushing the REV brand out across the ACM regional markets and it's now time to focus our attention on the capital city markets." REV shareholders, at their recent annual general meeting, unanimously voted to support ACM's move to take a 72 per cent controlling interest in realestateview.com.au and associated assets. "The vote was a clear endorsement of the strategy," Mr Catalano said. "It rounds out our multimedia property marketing solution, which combines REV, our Acquire address level digital marketing tool and of course our network of mastheads across the country." Research commissioned by ACM and realestateview.com.au last year confirmed that print continues to be a key marketing tool in the property sector, as agents strive to reach buyers in the early phase of the buying cycle. The first edition of the high-gloss Inner East ReView will be distributed to 15,000 homes and businesses from March 16. Group editor Kate Cox, who has been responsible for launching the Northern Beaches and Inner West ReView titles in Sydney, said Melbourne's Inner East ReView would be the "go-to for everything in the area". "We can't wait to feature the people, bars, boutiques, restaurants, local news, events and of course the best in local property," she said. "We have a very experienced Melbourne editor in Ian Moore at the helm and a team of passionate journalists and photographers who place a premium on quality and engaging storytelling and are enthusiastic about the area, its people and places." Read more: Mr Catalano said the launch of Inner East ReView would continue support for ACM's real estate agent partners by not only helping them to sell property but also helping them promote their own brands and gain future listings. ACM publishes 140 titles, including this website, across every state and territory of Australia.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FpE8VV7FPKUErFtSeFPDmM/a3b4815c-f2f5-452c-b5fc-f4a745020ec9.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg