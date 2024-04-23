Geocon makes call on Phillip pool amid concerns for immediate future

Geocon has promised that the Phillip swimming pool will reopen later this year for another season of swimming.
The draining of the swimming pools and the recent erection of colourbond fences inside the pool site sparked concerns from the Save Phillip Pool group.
It feared Geocon was about to start construction of some kind on the site.
The fences separate the swimming pools from the neighbouring ice skating rink.
But a spokesman for Geocon said on Tuesday the swimming pools had been drained for usual end-of-season maintenance and the fences had been erected so that users of the ice skating rink did not go near the empty pools, especially at night.
The spokesman said the courtyard area was a "break-out area" for users of the ice-skating rink, to get a reprieve from the freezing conditions inside, and Geocon did not want patrons to wander near the empty pools.
The Phillip pool facilities closed in March for the colder months.
The Geocon spokesman said the pool facilities would re-open "for the next season", meaning the 2024-24 season.
After two years of being closed by its previous owners, the Phillip pool reopened last November after Geocon bought the lease in December 2022.
Under current planning laws, the site would be allowed to be developed with residential towers as long as an indoor 25m public pool and a warm pool were also provided.
The Save Phillip Pool group want the original outdoor 50-metre pool saved and maintained.
The Woden Community Council is also "concerned about the capacity of a 25m pool to service the many users of aquatic facilities in the region, including swimming lessons, casual and competitive lap swimmers, water polo, scuba diving, aqua aerobics and so on".
"We would also like an outdoor pool and the benefits of co-locating complementary facilities such as a gym, fitness rooms, cafe and meeting rooms - a new aquatic centre," the council said.
When asked what Geocon would be doing on the site beyond next summer, the spokesman said it would be operating "as per the lease conditions" but would not comment any further.
