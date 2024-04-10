The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Planned Tuggeranong ice sports facility to cost 'considerably more' than $50 million

Chris Dutton
Megan Doherty
By Chris Dutton, and Megan Doherty
April 11 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The new ice sports facility slated for Tuggeranong will now cost "considerably more" than $50 million, with the proponent reluctant to reveal any timelines about when construction might start or when it might be opened.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.