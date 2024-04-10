Planned Tuggeranong ice sports facility to cost 'considerably more' than $50 million

The new ice sports facility slated for Tuggeranong will now cost "considerably more" than $50 million, with the proponent reluctant to reveal any timelines about when construction might start or when it might be opened.
Proponent Stephen Campbell also said he had every confidence in the ability of the ageing ice rink at Phillip to hold up in the meantime, with Phillip's long-time manager John Raut recently resigning and the rink also being forced to close for several days this week after the "Zamboni" or ice resurfacing machine broke down over the weekend.
The Brave ice hockey team was forced to cancel a training session earlier this week due to the machinery breakdown but it's understood the issue was resolved on Wednesday after a spare part was located and the rink was re-opened.
In January last year, the ACT Government executed a heads of agreement with Cruachan Investments and Pelligra Holdings to construct the new ice sports facility in Tuggeranong - to be known as the Canberra Arena.
The government has committed $16.265 million to the project.
Sports Minister Yvette Berry in March met with the private sector proponents of the facility, Ross Pelligra and Stephen Campbell, and then released a pointed statement on social media, thanking the public for their patience and saying "I know this is taking longer then we had hoped".
"That's why today it was great to meet with Ross Pelligra and Stephen Campbell to discuss the joint Canberra Arena ice sports project and to give you all an update of where things are at," she wrote at the time.
"I'm pleased to advise that the partnership model is being finalised, once that occurs things will start moving quickly."
Mr Campbell said on Wednesday he expected a detailed design of the facility to be ready to show the government and interested parties such as the ACT Ice Sports Federation "in the next 12 to 16 weeks".
Cruachan Investments and Pelligra Holdings will build, own, operate and maintain the new facility.
Mr Campbell said he did not think Ms Berry's post had been a prod for the companies to get a move along.
"Look, everybody, including the government, wants to see the facility as quickly as possible and we've committed to doing that," he said.
Mr Campbell is also CEO of the Canberra Brave team.
The team's major sponsor this year is Geocon, which owns the Phillip ice skating and swimming pool site.
Mr Campbell said he was confident Geocon would maintain the Phillip rink until the Tuggeranong rinks were completed and had no concerns about the longevity of the Phillip facility.
"No, in fact, all evidence to the contrary," he said. "I think there's going to be a new approach with new management in there and Geocon have been very proactive in assisting the new manager in doing so of these updates we've called for.''
After decades managing the ice and swim facility, John Raut has been replaced at the facility by Stuart Philps, who is also the head coach of the Brave.
Mr Campbell said the Brave and Geocon had both committed funds to improve seating and safety barriers at the Phillip rink before the team's first home game on April 20.
That included putting in 40 bar stools close to the game's action.
"People can get right up to the boards where the players are. It'll be quite an improvement in the spectator experience," he said.
The Tuggeranong facility will feature two international-standard ice sheets for figure skating, broomball, speed skating and ice hockey.
Its cost was previously put at around $50 million.
"It'll be considerably more than that," Mr Campbell said.
"Once we've completed the detailed design, we'll have a more accurate figure. Obviously, building costs have gone up significantly in the last three to four years.
"With all projects, as you go through the detailed design process, your figures get more accurate because you're dealing with actuals rather than conceptuals."
Mr Campbell said he had the backing to build the facility.
"Yes, we do," he said.
And the companies would not be seeking a bigger contribution from the government.
"No," he said.
Mr Campbell would also not reveal a timeline for the project.
"A timeline is difficult because on such a large project there are so many elements that can be delayed," he said.
"I'm reluctant to put a timeline on it. What I can say is that we are working very quickly. We want to build it as quickly as possible."
Sandi Logan, a spokesman for the ACT Ice Sports Federation, was not concerned about the time being taken to bring the Tuggeranong facility to fruition, saying a similar complex in Melbourne from the development application to ribbon cutting took 10 years. He was confident the Tuggeranong facility was "continuing apace".
"These things do take time," he said. "We're patient. We'd rather it soon than later."
The breakdown of the Zamboni promoted officials from the Brave to scour the country for spare Zambonis in the hope of avoiding a long-term shutdown, which would affect preparations for the rest of the Australian Ice Hockey League season.
They were able to locate a spare machine on the Central Coast, but the 40-year-old Zamboni fired up again and the team will return to the ice this week before a double-header in Perth this weekend and then the first home game on April 20.
Brave chief operating officer Steve Moeller said the club was confident the issue had been resolved and training and games would continue as per normal.
"We had a plan in place to get another Zamboni if needed as a back up plan," Moeller said.
"It was really a minimal disruption because it was so early in the season and they were able to fix it. We'll work with Geocon and help wherever we can to make sure the Brave won't miss any ice time going forward."
The club regularly attracts sell-out crowds at the ageing venue. The government has been planning a new twin-sheet rink in Tuggeranong for the past eight years, but there is still no firm timeline on when that will be complete.
"Everyone wants to get it up and running as quickly as they can. The sooner they get it started, the sooner it will get built and the sooner there will be a return on investment," Moeller said.
"The process for two rinks in Adelaide has been seven or eight years. They are intricate buildings with a lot of engineering required.
"But there's a lot of work going on behind the scenes to make it happen as quickly as possible."
The Brave - the 2022 Goodall Cup champions and runners up last year - lost their opening game of the season to Newcastle before bouncing back against the Sydney Ice Dogs 24 hours later.
They will play two games against Perth this weekend before their first home game against the Brisbane Lightning. The club's import players will start arriving in the coming weeks, but the Brave are bracing for a tough period after six players were picked to tour with the Australian team for the world championships in Serbia.
Brothers Tyler, Bayley and Casey Kubara will join Nick Christensen, Mitch Henning and Aleksi Toivenen in the Mighty Roos in the squad, which starts its campaign on April 21.
