The future of the federal Education Minister Alan Tudge is under a cloud as the Prime Minister mulls a report into alleged breaches of ministerial standards. The government has been considering a report it commissioned by Dr Vivienne Thom into the allegations made by the minister's former staff, Rachelle Miller, of emotional and physical harassment within their consensual relationship. Mr Tudge has been stood aside since December and strenuously denies the allegations, and intends to recontest his seat the election. Ms Miller chose not to participate in the investigation. There have been media reports the Scott Morrison is preparing to move against Mr Tudge. However, the Prime Minister's office has downplayed the report. The matter was still "in process" a spokesman for the Prime Minister said following a Channel 10 report on Tuesday that Mr Tudge was unaware he was about to be kicked out of the government's frontbench. "The matter is still in process and is being undertaken without prejudice to ensure it is dealt with fairly," the spokesman told the Canberra Times. In Estimates, Labor senator Katy Gallagher latched onto the reports, asking who in the government was leaking the reports. "Somebody has leaked this, so Ms Miller hasn't had the opportunity to see [the report]. I can't work out if it's someone trying to damage the Prime Minister or damage Mr Tudge or damage Ms Miller," the senator said. A report in Nine papers on Sunday indicated Mr Tudge was intending to run again at the next election in the seat of Aston. The Prime Minister received a copy of the final report by Dr Thom on January 28, a senior public servant told Estimates this week. The spokesman for the Prime Minister referred further questions to the evidence given in Estimates by that public servant. "In relation to the release of the [Thom] report I direct you to the evidence given by PM&C Deputy Secretary Stephanie Foster on Monday in Estimates where she said it was her intention to release the report. The Prime Minister supports her view and approach."

