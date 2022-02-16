news, federal-politics, Nicolle Flint, Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese, Boothby

Outgoing Liberal MP Nicolle Flint is stepping down from politics but she is "not ready to make nice" over sexist and misogynistic abuse and is calling on Labor leader Anthony Albanese to take action against "men on the left" who have attacked her and others. After serving since 2016, the Member for Boothby gave her valedictory speech on Wednesday. It was one of two speeches she prepared; the less angry one. She suggests people perhaps wait for the book if they want to hear the first "bit more angry" one. She says she has endured non-stop "repetitive, sickening, sexist and misogynistic abuse and dangerous behaviour" since the lead up to the 2019 election. "Today, I give my valedictory speech, not as a person, but as a woman. I have been forced time and time again, over the past seven years in this place to confront and defend the fact that I am female," she told Parliament. Ms Flint announced she was not contesting the marginal seat of Boothby last February, saying she was tired of defending herself. Much of the vile treatment she has been receiving, according to Ms Flint, is online. It has "reduced" her to woman. "Mr Speaker, men on the Left, some of whom are public figures of influence, have done the following: they've stalked me, suggested I should be strangled, criticised the clothes I wear and the way I look, called me a whiny little bitch repeatedly," she said on Wednesday. "Repeatedly called me weak, a slut, a dick - I apologise for the language - and much, much worse over email, online, on YouTube on Facebook and Twitter. "They've commented that I should be raped, grudge f---ed, that I'm doing sexual favours for all my male colleagues, that I should be killed, that I should kill myself and many, many more things that I will not repeat here." READ MORE Ms Flint pointed to abuse and sexism that many prominent women are receiving, including Labor politicians Amanda Rishworth and ABC journalists Leigh Sales, Lisa Millar and Jane Norman. She said she had written to Mr Albanese and accused him of not being true to his word to act when sexist and misogynist dangerous behaviour was drawn to his attention. "I'm not ready to make nice and I'm not ready to back down," she said. "So to the Left, to Get Up, Labor and the unions, the left-leaning media, you know exactly who you are, you need to finally show some leadership and put a stop to this sort of behaviour by not pretending that you will stop this sort of behaviour because you're on the side of women, allegedly, but by actually stopping the behaviour. "They have the power to do so, they have the power to lead, they have the power to stop implying I'm the wrong kind of woman or Senator Hollie Hughes is the wrong kind of woman and that we deserve everything we get because we're Liberals and we stand up for women." She has also urged social media companies to act like better corporate citizens and stamp out hateful abuse, describing social media as a "festering toxic sewer." As well, she called for all "encompassing protection from sexism and misogyny" through the Sex Discrimination Act to stop abuse at the start. "This is a hard place to be a woman whether you're a staff member, MP or senator," Ms Flint said. "More broadly in society, however, women will continue to be attacked, abused, a little gossiped about and lied about, until we have blanket protection. That says it's an offence to offend, insult, humiliate, and intimidate women." The outgoing MP noted the Morrison government is the "first government to take endometriosis seriously". She thanked the efforts of the former Labor Member for Canberra Gai Brodtmann and Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt. The Boothby electorate is held by a margin of 1.4 per cent. The Canberra Times has sought comment from the Labor leader's office.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128375134/c4c89eac-d8ef-4b95-b4d2-b24a6f558f91.jpg/r1_320_4497_2860_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg