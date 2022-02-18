news, act-politics,

Density limits will be scrapped and dancing is allowed in Canberra venues as the ACT relaxes COVID restrictions in line with NSW and Victoria. Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the restrictions will be eased from 6pm on Friday. Last week, the ACT government said it had no intention of ditching density limits but has backtracked following announcements in NSW and Victoria. Masks rules will also be wound back from next week, despite Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith saying they would likely be in place until at least the end of winter. However, no details are available yet on what those changes will be. Mr Barr said while winter or the potential for another variant of concern could change the situation, he was optimistic about the months ahed. "The past few years have been a tumultuous time in the territory and we acknowledge that the impacts of COVID-19 have been felt differently across the city," he said. "Our case numbers have steadied and we are cautiously optimistic about the autumn period. "While we recognise the situation could change if a new variant of concern emerges or there is a surge in cases, this step is designed to minimise the disruption of COVID-19 on our local businesses when it is safe to do so." The government said there would be no changes to the current Check In CBR rules (which were wound back earlier this month), and all businesses are still required to have a COVID-19 Safety Plan in place. Relaxed restrictions came into place on Friday in NSW and Victoria, with both states dropping density limits in hospitality venues. NSW brought forward its planned easing of restrictions by one week. Dancing is now allowed in venues, density limits have been scrapped and the government will drop its work-from-home recommendation. NSW will also drop its mandatory indoor mask requirements next week. From February 25, masks will only be mandated on public transport, planes, airports, hospitals, aged care, corrections facilities and indoor music festival with more than 1000 people. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: Victoria will also relax restrictions from 6pm Friday, with dance floors allowed again and density limits scrapped. Masks indoors will be mandated in the state for at least another week. A press conference about the changes is expected to be held with the Chief Minister and Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith on Friday morning. ACT chief health officer Kerryn Coleman is not expected to be at the press conference to explain the changes. Dr Coleman has not appeared at a press conference since January 5.

