Bits and bobs for baby | Trending

SWEET ADDITION: For someone so teeny, babies sure do have a huge array of things we can buy for them. Photo: Shutterstock
A modern baby's shopping list is never short. Here's a collection of some fun, practical and positively adorable items available now.
Bonds Baby Bluey Wondersuit, $17.99. It's never too early to introduce a bit of Bluey into your life. bigw.com.au
Baby socks, $9.90 (two-pack). Team the matching pair or use one of each design and start the mismatched sock adventure nice and early! uniqlo.com/au/en
CuboAi Plus baby monitor, from $329. The A.I. safety detection alerts parents of possible dangers (such as their face being covered), while the device also has built-in lullabies, a night light, auto photo capture and loads more. au.getcubo.com
SNOObear, $84. This cuddly bear provides unique soothing white noise sounds and is also responsive; after the sound turns off, the teddy continues to monitor your baby and automatically turns back on if they cry. happiestbaby.com
Bebe Care Zuri rocker, $199. Babies will love to grab and gaze at the toys, with the toy bar helping to develop fine motor skills. bigw.com.au
Baby Sleepy Toes towelettes, $19.95. Suitable for babies from three months old, they're designed to rub against your baby's feet and lower legs for induced relaxation. amazingoils.com.au
Animal pre-walker shoes, $34.95. Proof that animal print is a bonafide classic, no matter how many years (or months) old you might be. countryroad.com.au
Ingenuity Cozy Spot reversible duvet activity gym, $129. Perfect for play time, tummy time and the blessed 'me time'. target.com.au
Dreamy Baby Wash, $26.50. A soap-free, organic baby wash for the most delicate of skin. vatea.com.au
Disney Classics infant feeding set, $15. This cute set includes a bowl, spoon and a sippy cup featuring a few iconic characters. bigw.com.au
Bandana bib, $26.95 (set of two). A trendy accessory for your little one's ensemble, while keeping their clothes and chest dry and clean from all that dribble and food. hellochooki.com.au
