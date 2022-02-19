Bits and bobs for baby | Trending

life-style, Trending, shopping, baby items, deals, discounts, coupons

A modern baby's shopping list is never short. Here's a collection of some fun, practical and positively adorable items available now. Bonds Baby Bluey Wondersuit, $17.99. It's never too early to introduce a bit of Bluey into your life. bigw.com.au Baby socks, $9.90 (two-pack). Team the matching pair or use one of each design and start the mismatched sock adventure nice and early! uniqlo.com/au/en CuboAi Plus baby monitor, from $329. The A.I. safety detection alerts parents of possible dangers (such as their face being covered), while the device also has built-in lullabies, a night light, auto photo capture and loads more. au.getcubo.com SNOObear, $84. This cuddly bear provides unique soothing white noise sounds and is also responsive; after the sound turns off, the teddy continues to monitor your baby and automatically turns back on if they cry. happiestbaby.com Bebe Care Zuri rocker, $199. Babies will love to grab and gaze at the toys, with the toy bar helping to develop fine motor skills. bigw.com.au Baby Sleepy Toes towelettes, $19.95. Suitable for babies from three months old, they're designed to rub against your baby's feet and lower legs for induced relaxation. amazingoils.com.au Animal pre-walker shoes, $34.95. Proof that animal print is a bonafide classic, no matter how many years (or months) old you might be. countryroad.com.au Ingenuity Cozy Spot reversible duvet activity gym, $129. Perfect for play time, tummy time and the blessed 'me time'. target.com.au Dreamy Baby Wash, $26.50. A soap-free, organic baby wash for the most delicate of skin. vatea.com.au Disney Classics infant feeding set, $15. This cute set includes a bowl, spoon and a sippy cup featuring a few iconic characters. bigw.com.au Bandana bib, $26.95 (set of two). A trendy accessory for your little one's ensemble, while keeping their clothes and chest dry and clean from all that dribble and food. hellochooki.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aXbQqPFQZXxqQVWT4Cngtq/e6acf092-9695-4db4-87cd-238077e18ecc.jpg/r0_297_6690_4077_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg