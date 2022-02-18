coronavirus,

Protests are anticipated around Civic and the Parliamentary Triangle on Saturday, with police warning traffic disruptions and road closures may occur. Canberra residents have been advised protesters may move from the city and surrounding suburbs towards Parliament House via Northbourne Avenue and Commonwealth Avenue. According to police, short-term traffic disruptions could occur on Saturday morning. A plea has gone out to non residents staying in the ACT this weekend to find legitimate accommodation, as police try to avoid more illegal camping ahead of the planned protests. ACT police have warned anyone found camping illegally faces arrest and prosecution should they ignore directions to leave. "If police encounter people illegally camping then they can expect to be moved on immediately," a spokesman said. Several posters have been circulated through protest groups this week, with one claiming the rally will start at a Turner park at 10am on Saturday. Protesters have confirmed their attendance in online chat groups. ACT police say they are aware of low-level activity. "ACT Policing thanks the Canberra community for their ongoing patience when encountering protestors," they said in a statement.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/fin3bsvV4zEfEw92kZxvs/c2b2c428-1b13-4691-91a0-f22200c7cbf4.jpg/r12_267_4987_3078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg