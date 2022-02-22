whats-on, food-and-wine,

Natural Harry is a recipe book full of creative, simple and life-affirming plant-based recipes coupled with tips on shopping, planting and self-care. With a focus on nutrition and quality ingredients, Natural Harry by Harriet Birrell offers up more than 70 organic recipes and a new way to think about food. Prep time: 30 minutes (+ 12 hours soaking and setting) Every time I enjoy a slice of this delicious creation I am amazed at the creamy texture and the subtle contrast in flavours. I add berries to many a raw dessert recipe, as I feel they always give it that little lift. In this recipe the raspberries make the perfect contrast to the creamy filling and delicious chunks of raw cookie dough. 240g raw almonds 35g cacao powder 10 medjool dates, pitted Cookie dough 80g almonds 1 tbsp cacao powder 6-8 medjool dates, pitted 280g cashew nuts, soaked for 8 hours, drained and rinsed 125ml maple syrup 125ml almond milk 1 tsp vanilla powder 1 pinch salt 125ml melted coconut oil 70g frozen raspberries, crushed 50g cacao nibs Serves 12 (or more). Prep time: 20 minutes Cook time: 30 minutes A fun, colourful twist on a classic falafel wrap, this is a light and delicious combination. The cabbage leaf makes a great crunchy alternative to a wheat wrap. Use whatever salad ingredients you have on hand to fill the wrap. Here I have used a deconstructed tabbouleh. The falafel balls are simple to make and are a delicious addition to a lunchtime salad the following day. 500g tinned chickpeas, drained and rinsed 1/2 large onion, diced 30g flat-leaf (Italian) parsley 1 tbsp ground cumin 1 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice 1/2 tsp quality mineral salt 2 tbsp white sesame seeds 2 tbsp black sesame seeds 6 large red cabbage leaves 100g cherry tomatoes, quartered 30g flat-leaf (Italian) parsley 40g alfalfa sprouts Mint dressing 80g hulled tahini 80ml almond milk 60ml freshly squeezed lemon juice 1 tbsp maple syrup 10g fresh mint leaves, plus extra to serve Serves 6 wraps. Prep time: 15 minutes Cook time: 10 minutes Japanese food is one of my all-time favourite cuisines. I am forever taking the Japanese dishes I enjoy most and reconstructing them with fresh, readily available ingredients, and this recipe is no exception. The contrast of the gooey, soft, sweet and sour eggplant and the fresh, crunchy salad is just delicious. 2 medium eggplants quality mineral salt 3 tbsp miso paste 3 tbsp coconut sugar 2 tbsp apple-cider vinegar, plus extra for the salad 3 tsp grated fresh ginger 200g red cabbage, shredded 2 medium carrots, sliced into ribbons 1 medium avocado, peeled, stone removed, diced 100g mung bean sprouts 1 tbsp thinly sliced spring onion (scallion) 2 tsps sesame seeds Serves 2. Prep time: 40 minutes (+ 14 hours soaking and setting) Nature holds the finest colour palette, if you ask me. There is absolutely no need for artificial colours or flavours, and this slice is proof. It is as vibrant in flavour as it is in colour, and is guaranteed to get the tick of approval. 240g raw almonds 10 medjool dates, pitted 1 tbsp frozen raspberries, crushed Lime layer 1 large avocado, peeled and stone removed 60ml freshly squeezed lime juice 125ml melted coconut oil 80ml maple syrup 210g cashew nuts, soaked for 8 hours, drained and rinsed 125ml melted coconut oil 90g blackberries, fresh or thawed from frozen 80ml maple syrup 60ml freshly squeezed lime juice 1 tsp vanilla powder 1 pinch quality mineral salt 1/4 cup edible dried flowers (optional) 30g pistachio nuts, crushed extra berries (optional) Serves 12 (small pieces).

