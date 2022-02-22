Natural Harry's delicious plant-based summer recipes
Natural Harry is a recipe book full of creative, simple and life-affirming plant-based recipes coupled with tips on shopping, planting and self-care.
With a focus on nutrition and quality ingredients, Natural Harry by Harriet Birrell offers up more than 70 organic recipes and a new way to think about food.
Cookie dough and cream slice
Prep time: 30 minutes (+ 12 hours soaking and setting)
Every time I enjoy a slice of this delicious creation I am amazed at the creamy texture and the subtle contrast in flavours. I add berries to many a raw dessert recipe, as I feel they always give it that little lift. In this recipe the raspberries make the perfect contrast to the creamy filling and delicious chunks of raw cookie dough.
Ingredients
Base
240g raw almonds
35g cacao powder
10 medjool dates, pitted
Cookie dough
80g almonds
1 tbsp cacao powder
6-8 medjool dates, pitted
Cream filling
280g cashew nuts, soaked for 8 hours, drained and rinsed
125ml maple syrup
125ml almond milk
1 tsp vanilla powder
1 pinch salt
125ml melted coconut oil
Toppings
70g frozen raspberries, crushed
50g cacao nibs
Method
- Line a 15x25 cm slice tin with baking paper.
- Make the base by blending the almonds and cacao powder in a food processor on high speed for 5 seconds. Keeping the motor running, add the dates, one at a time. Spread this mixture over the base of the tin and press it in evenly, pushing it right into the corners.
- Repeat this process to make the cookie dough. Knead the dough together a little until it sticks well. Pull small pieces of the mixture apart and dot some of them sparsely over the base. Place in the freezer while you make the cream filling.
- Place all the cream filling ingredients in a blender or food processor. Pulse to combine, then blend until super smooth. Pour a little over the base in the tin and spread evenly with a spatula. Add more of the cookie dough mixture as above. Repeat these steps until all the cookie dough and cream filling has been used.
- Sprinkle the top of the slice with the crushed frozen raspberries and cacao nibs. Return to the freezer for a minimum of 4 hours to set.
- Remove from the freezer 10 minutes before serving.
Serves 12 (or more).
Baked falafel wraps
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
A fun, colourful twist on a classic falafel wrap, this is a light and delicious combination. The cabbage leaf makes a great crunchy alternative to a wheat wrap. Use whatever salad ingredients you have on hand to fill the wrap. Here I have used a deconstructed tabbouleh. The falafel balls are simple to make and are a delicious addition to a lunchtime salad the following day.
Ingredients
Falafel
500g tinned chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1/2 large onion, diced
30g flat-leaf (Italian) parsley
1 tbsp ground cumin
1 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice
1/2 tsp quality mineral salt
2 tbsp white sesame seeds
2 tbsp black sesame seeds
Wraps
6 large red cabbage leaves
100g cherry tomatoes, quartered
30g flat-leaf (Italian) parsley
40g alfalfa sprouts
Mint dressing
80g hulled tahini
80ml almond milk
60ml freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 tbsp maple syrup
10g fresh mint leaves, plus extra to serve
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180°C (360°F) fan-forced.
- Place all the falafel ingredients, except the sesame seeds, in a food processor.
- Pulse to combine, then blend until smooth.
- Line a large baking tray with baking paper. Roll the mixture into balls roughly 3cm in diameter, then roll the falafel balls in the sesame seeds before placing them on the tray.
- Bake for around 30 minutes, or until lightly browned.
- Meanwhile, combine the ingredients for the mint dressing a blender and set aside.
- To assemble the wraps, layer the fillings inside the cabbage leaves and top with the baked falafel. Drizzle with mint tahini dressing and a few mint leaves, if desired.
Serves 6 wraps.
Ginger and miso glazed eggplant
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Japanese food is one of my all-time favourite cuisines. I am forever taking the Japanese dishes I enjoy most and reconstructing them with fresh, readily available ingredients, and this recipe is no exception. The contrast of the gooey, soft, sweet and sour eggplant and the fresh, crunchy salad is just delicious.
Ingredients
Eggplant
2 medium eggplants quality mineral salt
3 tbsp miso paste
3 tbsp coconut sugar
2 tbsp apple-cider vinegar, plus extra for the salad
3 tsp grated fresh ginger
Salad
200g red cabbage, shredded
2 medium carrots, sliced into ribbons 1 medium avocado, peeled, stone removed, diced
100g mung bean sprouts
To serves
1 tbsp thinly sliced spring onion (scallion)
2 tsps sesame seeds
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200°C (390°F) fan-forced.
- Begin by slicing the eggplants in half and scoring the flesh in a diamond pattern, being careful not to pierce the skin.
- Place the eggplant, skin side down, ona baking tray lined with baking paper and sprinkle with salt. Bake for 20 minutes. The eggplant should be soft to the touch.
- Mix together the miso paste, coconut sugar, apple-cider vinegar and ginger in a bowl. Spread two-thirds of the mixture over the eggplant and return to the oven for 15 minutes, or until the glaze begins to caramelise.
- Toss the salad ingredients together, add another splash of apple-cider vinegar to the remaining glaze mixture and stir together. Pour this over the salad.
- Sprinkle the eggplant with the spring onion and sesame seeds and serve with a generous helping of salad.
Serves 2.
Lime and blackberry layer cake
Prep time: 40 minutes (+ 14 hours soaking and setting)
Nature holds the finest colour palette, if you ask me. There is absolutely no need for artificial colours or flavours, and this slice is proof. It is as vibrant in flavour as it is in colour, and is guaranteed to get the tick of approval.
Ingredients
Base
240g raw almonds
10 medjool dates, pitted
1 tbsp frozen raspberries, crushed
Lime layer
1 large avocado, peeled and stone removed
60ml freshly squeezed lime juice
125ml melted coconut oil
80ml maple syrup
Blackberry layer
210g cashew nuts, soaked for 8 hours, drained and rinsed
125ml melted coconut oil
90g blackberries, fresh or thawed from frozen
80ml maple syrup
60ml freshly squeezed lime juice
1 tsp vanilla powder
1 pinch quality mineral salt
Toppings
1/4 cup edible dried flowers (optional)
30g pistachio nuts, crushed extra berries (optional)
Method
- Line a 15X25 cm slice tin with baking paper.
- For the base, blitz the almonds in a food processor for 5 seconds. Keeping the motor running, add the dates, one at a time. Once well combined and slightly sticky, press the mixture into the base of the slice tin. Sprinkle with the raspberries and gently press into the base mixture. Place in the freezer while you make the lime layer.
- In a food processor, combine all the lime layer ingredients on high until very smooth and creamy. You may need to pause the processor to push the mixture down the sides as you go. Pour the mixture on top of the base and spread gently and evenly with a spatula. Return to the freezer for 2 hours to set.
- Once set, make the blackberry layer. Process all the blackberry layer ingredients on high speed until smooth and creamy. Spread the mixture over the lime layer and sprinkle with dried edible flowers, crushed pistachio nuts or extra berries, if desired. Return to the freezer for at least 4 hours to set.
- Remove the slice from the freezer about 10-15 minutes before slicing and serving.
Serves 12 (small pieces).
- This is an edited extract from Natural Harry: Delicious Plant-Based Summer, by Harriet Birrell. Hardie Grant Books. $34.99