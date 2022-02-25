Is Scott Morrison's khaki election already over, or just ramping up?

news, federal-politics, Scott Morrison, Vladimir Putin, Susan Coyle

When the Prime Minister spoke Thursday night of Vladimir Putin's unprovoked assault on Ukraine and Australia's increased sanctions, an entirely different politician - a different Scott Morrison - turned up at the podium to the one many Australians saw through bushfires and the pandemic. There was no 20-minute rambling preamble he has become known for. No obfuscation and distraction. He was precise and his words had purpose. Missing from the set piece was any khaki, an ADF brass in uniform or a dozen Australian flags that could have completed the picture and reminded Australians this was the Prime Minister they already know. For weeks Mr Morrison and several members of his government have been throwing around claims only the Coalition will ensure Australia's national security and sovereignty. The opposition was incensed, noting there was virtually no policy difference between the parties. Former and current top officials were aghast at the politicisation of the issue of Australia's security, and that could have well been the end of that venture. But a khaki election was the only tactic the Coalition's election campaign strategists had crafted that was getting any media traction. A parallel campaign by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Anthony Albanese's economic credentials was being roundly ignored - and time was running out to turn around the government's popularity. Enter the ambitious President Putin. Defence Minister Peter Dutton on Friday confirmed in interviews military planners had predicted Russia could move as quickly as it did, but there was nothing Australia or its allies could have done to prevent that from happening. Again, Labor came forward with identical remarks to the government, condemning the invasion and Russia's leadership in the strongest terms. Not willing to let go of the khaki election just yet, Mr Dutton and Mr Morrison flipped the map to reveal behind the Russian aggression was actually ... China. They painted a vivid picture of a puppet master calling for peace publicly but continuing to support the Russian aggressor by lifting all wheat import restrictions on it, even while other powers were imposing sanctions. The Prime Minister said China's action in lifting import restrictions on Russia was "simply unacceptable", while the Defence Minister said Chinese President Xi Jinping had "essentially encouraged" Mr Putin into the invasion. "China and Russia have entered into this, frankly, unholy alliance and President Xi has a lot of power that he can exert over President Putin. He's chosen not to do that, and the world should observe that very closely because the human cost will sit squarely on Mr Putin's shoulders," Mr Dutton told the Today show on Friday. Having already ignored ASIO boss Mike Burgess's rejection there was any truth any one party was more vulnerable than another to Beijing's attempted interference, the Prime Minister has laid the groundwork to continue campaigning domestically on being tough on China. If being seen as touch against the regional bully is persuasive, whenever the Prime Minister gets up to speak about the terrifying situation in Ukraine, he can now bring it back to China - a topic he will feel very comfortable keeping in the minds of voters between now and election day.

