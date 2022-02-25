coronavirus,

Daily COVID-19 infections in the ACT continue to remain high, with the vaccine booster rollout now reaching two-thirds of eligible Canberrans. This comes after the ACT recorded a jump in COVID infections with 946 new cases on Tuesday. The cases hit their highest level in more than a month. There were a further 661 cases recorded yesterday. The increase in cases has been spurred on by an outbreak at ANU residences which has surpassed 600 cases. There were 773 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday. There were 41 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of 8pm Thursday, with three people in intensive care and none currently under ventilation. There were 14 people in hospital in the previous day's report, with three in intensive care and none being ventilated. The new cases reported on Friday brought the total number of active cases in the ACT to 4050, up from the 3578 reported on Wednesday. READ MORE: They were diagnosed from 363 rapid tests and 410 PCR tests. The territory's death toll remains at 33. The number of ACT residents aged 12 and over who are double vaccinated remains at 98.6 per cent. A total of 66.6 per cent of people have received their booster, and 78 per cent of children aged five to 11 are vaccinated with a single dose. NSW has recorded 7583 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, as as mask mandates ease. There are 1144 people in hospital with the virus, with 64 requiring intensive care. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 53.1 per cent triple-vaccinated. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: Children aged between 12 and 15 years are 79 per cent double vaccinated with 47.1 per cent of kids aged five to 11 jabbed with their first dose. Victoria has recorded 11 deaths and 6580 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 41,125. The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Victoria stands at 301 with 38 people in intensive care, and four on a ventilator. Tasmania has recorded 851 new coronavirus cases, the fourth day in a row daily numbers have been in the 800s, after a jump from 569 on Monday. There are 4525 documented active cases statewide.

