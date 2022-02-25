news, latest-news, Covid, masks, restrictions, mandates, covid-19

NEW SOUTH WALES From February 25 masks do not have to be worn in most indoor areas, including shops and offices, but NSW Health is still encouraging masks for indoor areas where there is no social distancing. They are still required for public transport and planes and indoor areas like airports, hospitals, aged care facilities, prisons, and indoor music festivals with more than 1000 people. Singing and dancing at music festivals is also back, with the 20,000 person cap scraped while vaccination requirements will remain for indoor music festivals over 1,000 people, with attendees required to have at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Premier Dominic Perrottet said: "We don't want restrictions in place for any longer than necessary and with hospitalisation and ICU rates trending downwards now is the right time to make sensible changes." ACT From 6pm today, Canberrans will not have to wear masks in most indoor areas. Masks are still mandatory for public transport, taxis, ride shares, airports, hospitals, aged care facilities, prisons and residential accommodation facilities. They will also be remain for workers who provide service to a person with a disability, in-home and aged care providers and staff and visitors in all indoor areas at school and early childhood education and care centres. Students in years 7 to 12 are also still required to wear a face mask while in an indoor space at school. Rules around rapid antigen tests (RATs) will also change from 11:59pm on Friday and those who test positive must report their results to ACT Health via the online form at covid19.act.gov.au. They must also isolate for seven days, in the same way as those who test positive to a PCR test. Organisers of events with more than 2,000 attendees will also no longer be required to seek an exemption as long as they are ticketed, or attendees pre-register or use the Check In CBR app. Organisers for events of more than 5,000 people will still need to submit their COVID Safety Plans for review by ACT Health. VICTORIA From 11:59pm today the recommendation for Victorians to work or study from home will be removed and masks will no longer be needed in most indoor settings. They will still be needed in some indoor setting such as public transport, taxis and ride shares, planes, airports, hospitals and indoor areas at care facilities. Workers in hospitality, retail, the court system and justice and correctional facilities and at indoor events with more than 30,000 people attending will also still have to wear masks. Students in year 3 or above at primary school, and workers at early childhood centres and primary schools will also have to keep wearing masks, while secondary schools will not. QUEENSLAND Queenslanders will have to wait a bit longer to take off their masks, with restrictions easing from March 4. From next Friday, masks will no longer be required indoors, except in hospitals, residential aged care, disability accommodation, prisons, public transport, airports and on planes. Masks will also no longer be required in schools, including for staff, students and visitors. There will also be no limit on the number of visitors you can have in your home at one time and venues and events will no longer have capacity limits. TASMANIA Mask mandates are still in place for Tasmanians with no indication as to when rules will be eased. It is expected rules will remain in place for another month. SOUTH AUSTRALIA South Australia's mask rules will remain unchanged, however other restrictions will be eased from Saturday. From 12.01am on February 26, there will be changes to density requirements and restrictions for hospitality venues, private functions, and outdoor and indoor events. Restrictions will move to level two with a 50 per cent density limit, or 1 person per 2 square metres. Private functions will have a cap of 150 and stand-up drinking, singing and dancing will be allowed. NORTHERN TERRITORY Masks mandates are still currently in place in the Northern Territory, however are expected to be eased soon. Chief Minister Michael Gunner said mask restrictions were in the process of being eased, and that the change will come "sooner rather than later." WESTERN AUSTRALIA Mask mandates are still in place in WA, with masks required for people aged 12 years and over everywhere indoors, other than in the home, and for Year 7 and above in schools.

