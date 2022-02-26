sport, brumbies, brumbies, super rugby, super rugby pacifika, fijian drua

It was game the ACT Brumbies were expected to win and win comfortably. And they did. Although the blood streaming from Nick Frost's head when the Brumbies lock came off showed it was a good physical test at least. The Brumbies were too strong for Fijian Drua, winning 42-3 at Canberra Stadium on Saturday. It was the first time the teams have met since Drua's introduction into Super Rugby Pacific this season. The Brumbies' lineout was again shaky at the start - their first one pinged for not being in straight - but it did improve from there. They brought up their opening try through their trademark rolling maul - Lachlan Lonergan going from scoring last week's match winner to this week's opener. Running rugby might be what the Fijians are known for, but the Brumbies aren't half bad at it either. They probably got the better of the contest in that regard, with Brumbies fullback Tom Banks producing a brilliant run from just inside his own half to score almost untouched. Somehow, Fijian winger Vinaya Habosi went unpunished - aside from a penalty that was never awarded due to the try - for a dangerous lift on Andy Muirhead after he passed the ball to Banks. Muirhead did a full flip from the tackle, but the officials bizarrely decided Muirhead was responsible for flipping himself. Habosi's reprieve allowed him to show some of his own dash, producing a nice break down the Drua left wing - although he was also responsible for a number of turnovers through loose play. While the maul might be one of the Brumbies' trademarks, their game has evolved beyond that as the Banks break showed. But they can also produce some lovely attacking phases as well. Brumbies lock Darcy Swain produced an offload near the Fijian line that eventually led to Wallaby outside centre Len Ikitau crashing over. When Drua did manage to hold onto the ball they were able to march down the field - but they weren't able to do it often enough. It led to fullback Baden Kerr slotting their only points of the game from the kicking tee, with the home side leading 20-3 at the break. The Brumbies' scrum was generally strong and winger Tom Wright cashed in to score in the corner after they went through the hands to create some space. Almost every time you watch Rob Valetini you see something special. This time the Brumbies blindside flanker showcased his left boot. After stripping the ball, he roosted it down field to show he has a kicking game as well. One Fijian player will be thankful he didn't connect with his second kick - when he swung at a loose ball on the ground and thankfully avoided the Druan's head. He also showed the trademark power he's known for when he crashed over from close range. The Brumbies defensive line showed its resilience to repeatedly hold Drua up over the line as the visitors pressed towards the end of the contest. Jesse Mogg scored two tries in the dying minutes to finish it. Next week the Brumbies will find out if the talk about an improved NSW Waratahs outfit is justified when they meet at Canberra Stadium on Saturday night. SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC ROUND TWO ACT BRUMBIES 42 (Jesse Mogg 2, Lachlan Lonergan, Tom Banks, Len Ikitau, Tom Wright, Rob Valetini tries; Noah Lolesio 2 convs, pen) bt FIJIAN DRUA 3 (Baden Kerr pen) at Canberra Stadium. Referee: Reuben Keane.

