A man accused of driving dangerously across Canberra's north, including near a playground, was able to evade police even with one deflated tyre, but he was arrested shortly after officers found him wedged between a shed and a fence, court documents state. Daniel Jol Baxter, 34, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday when alleged facts tendered state that he allegedly drove a stolen Volkswagen Golf at high speed in Charnwood the day before. Mr Baxter allegedly failed to stop for police and the car was sighted in Charnwood, Fraser, Melba, Evatta and Spence. A police pursuit began in Spence, but it was terminated on Kingsford Smith Drive when Mr Baxter allegedly reached 120km/h in a 70km/h zone. Police saw the car several more times in the vicinity before another pursuit began in Evatt, where Mr Baxter allegedly drove at speed along a pedestrian path and near a children's playground. Due to safety concerns, police terminated the pursuit again. A short time later, police used spikes on the Golf in Melba, deflating one of the tyres. However, the Golf was able to evade police before it was found abandoned in a cul-de-sac. Melba residents then saw Mr Baxter running through a number of backyards. After hearing sounds of loud banging, police found him wedged between a shed and fence at one of the premises. He was able to jump a fence before being arrested. During a search of his backpack, police found one bullet they alleged was his. A drug screening test of Mr Baxter returned a positive result. Mr Baxter has not pleaded to three counts of failing to stop for police and one count each of driving a car without consent, aggravated dangerous driving, using false number plates, drug driving and possessing ammunition. READ ALSO: He appeared via audio-visual link in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday when duty defence lawyer Georgia Le Couteur applied for bail. Ms Le Couteur said her client had a strong support network, had employment in painting and renovation and was motivated to become his child's full-time carer. She also said his partner intends to move to the ACT from Queensland to allow him to care for her as she is diagnosed with leukaemia. "Given that Mr Baxter has an excellent support network around him, he has reasons to be of good behaviour," she said. Ms Le Couter said he was willing to comply with conditions, which includied reporting to Belconnen Police Station every day, to avoid alcohol and drug consumption and not to drive. Prosecutor Mark Wadsworth opposed bail based on the likelihood of Mr Baxter not appearing in court and the likelihood of him being further charged. "The [alleged] offending demonstrates a willingness by the defendant to evade police and avoid apprehension," Mr Wadsworth said. "The defendant will go to dangerous and reckless lengths to achieve this." Mr Wadsworth said Mr Baxter was already facing another charge - which the court heard he pleaded not guilty - at the time of the latest alleged offending. He said the defendant's criminal history shows failures to appear in court and warrants being issued for his arrest. Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker refused bail, saying the police alleged facts were "highly concerning". "He drove near a playground where young people were likely to be," Ms Walker said. "If this were a one-off event, that might be something that I could consider being addressed by conditions, but it's not. It's a pattern of behaviour for Mr Baxter it would seem. "I consider the risk to the community too great." Ms Walker said "perhaps there's a little bit of overcharging going on here". The defendant is scheduled to front court again on March 18.

