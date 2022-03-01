news, federal-politics, federal politics, donations

Less than a tenth of federal politicians have produced a financial disclosure for donations. Donation returns lodged to the Australian Electoral Commission show 11 members of the House of Representatives and four senators lodged disclosure claims for the 2020-21 financial year. Independent Helen Haines lodged the biggest claim, with 282 donations totalling to $70,066, followed by Labor MP Anne Aly, who disclosed 10 donations at a value of $12,481. Queensland Liberal MP Andrew Laming received $7500 across 41 donations, while Tasmanian independent Andrew Willkie lodged 12 donations totalling $4265. The remaining seven MPs and four senators lodged returns of no donations made. The commission said a number of politicians return "nil" lodgements, despite not being obliged. All three ACT MPs and Labor senator Katy Gallagher lodged nil disclosures to the commission, with the applications all submitted by ACT Labor secretary Ash van Dijk. Transparency laws only require a donation greater than $14,300 to be disclosed. A number of donations are also made directly to political parties by third parties.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137155669/09942c31-bf5d-4c4c-83a6-98ad0e4d4071.jpg/r3_497_5449_3574_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg