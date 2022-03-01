news, health,

ACT Health has issued a warning for Canberrans to protect themselves from mozzie bites with the Japanese encephalitis virus believed to be circulating in the mosquito population. The virus has been detected in samples from pigs in commercial pig farms at locations in regional NSW, northern Victoria and southern Queensland. There are no commercial pig farms in the ACT and the virus has not been detected in the ACT at this time. The infection is spread by mosquito bites and may affect animals, including pigs, and humans. Less than 1 per cent of people infected with the virus experience symptoms - which typically appear between five and 15 days after a bite from an infected mosquito - and include fever, joint pain, and rash. Rarely, it can cause Japanese encephalitis, a severe neurological illness with headache, convulsions, and reduced consciousness. There is no specific treatment for Japanese encephalitis or other mosquito-borne viral infections. The best way to avoid infection is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. READ ALSO: Simple actions to avoid mosquito bites include: For more information on vector borne diseases visit: health.nsw.gov.au/environment/pests/vector/Pages/factsheets.aspx. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DaHt57RjVSvtvCBUgFzTWj/4ce850dc-951d-4060-9420-b1ebf7594202.jpg/r2_194_3798_2339_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg