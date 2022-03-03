news, act-politics,

Chief Minister Andrew Barr has welcomed new economic data which has shown the ACT rebounded strongly after the spring lockdown. The ACT economy was 5.8 per cent bigger in the December quarter than it was before the start of the pandemic. The national accounts, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, showed state final demand in the ACT was up by 1.9 per cent in the December quarter. Household spending also grew by 8.4 per cent in the same period after lockdown rules were eased. Spending in recreation and culture categories grew 22.5 per cent, clothing and footwear was up 40.4 per cent and spending in hotels, cafes and restaurants grew by 29.2 per cent. Mr Barr, who has repeatedly touted a V-shape recovery, said bank data on credit and debit card spending also showed household consumption was growing in the first quarter of 2022. ''This recovery is helping to create local jobs as we absorb the longer term and cumulative impacts of COVID-19," Mr Barr said in a statement. "The positive result in the December quarter also helped ensure that the ACT economy grew in calendar year 2021." The ACT's gross domestic product grew 1.9 per cent in the December quarter compared to the September quarter, while investment in dwellings - which includes construction and alterations - was up by 3.3 per cent. Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee has previously said the ACT government had abandoned small businesses that were still struggling in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions, and the V-shape recovery had not eventuated. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

