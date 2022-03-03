sport, capitals, mikaela ruef, uc capitals, canberra capitals, wnbl, paul goriss, alex bunton

Canberra Capitals coach Paul Goriss says Alex Bunton is ready to fill the void after a fractured finger dashed Mikaela Ruef's WNBL playoff ambitions. Ruef is set to miss the remainder of the season with a fractured finger, opening the door for Bunton to join Canberra's starting line-up against the Southside Flyers on Saturday. The loss of Ruef is a cruel blow for Canberra, after the 31-year-old underwent surgery on her finger following last weekend's loss to Melbourne. Goriss says her absence stings with four games left before the finals but has backed Bunton and Alicia Froling to rise to the task. "We're lucky that we've got depth both in the guards and the big spots. It just creates more court time and more opportunity for Bunts and for Alicia Froling," Goriss said. MORE SPORT "We can go a little bit small ball if we need to and put Tahlia [Tupaea] at the four with Kelsey [Griffin] at the five or one of those other line-ups. "We know what Mik brings, it's the rebounding, it's the hustle plays, it's the effort. She was playing some of her best basketball this season that we've seen in the past couple of years from her. "Bunts is ready for it, she's been ready for it for a couple of weeks. We've been lucky that Mik has been playing well and it just eased Bunts back into the rotation. "Making those changes this late in the season is disruptive but it also gives us a chance to practice with those line-ups during the week now we know Mik won't be back for the rest of the season." The Capitals are preparing for a looming road trip which includes battles against fellow top four contenders Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne inside the next three weeks. First come the Flyers on Saturday, Canberra's first task before they travel to Perth [March 12], Adelaide [March 17] and Melbourne [March 19] to close out the regular season. "We always knew this was going to be the case with no availability at [National Convention Centre] for the last month of the season," Goriss said. "It's going to be challenging for us because we've been at home for such a long stretch, now packing up and going on the road every week with some arduous road trips. This is going to get us ready for finals basketball where we will have to travel and play as its best of three." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

