Canberra United's Ally Haran counts the team "lucky" to have had their clash with Brisbane Roar postponed for a second time. The Monday night match at Perry Park was already rescheduled from Round 12 due to wet weather in Queensland, however the flooding disaster up north has forced the fixture to be revised again with A-League Women now scrambling to find a new date for the match. Despite the setback, Haran was relieved the team didn't have to play three games in eight days, which would have been "heavy on the legs". "When we came into these upcoming weeks with a lot of games expected, we had a plan. We were able to prepare and recover and do the things that we needed to do for each game," Haran said. "We were really lucky we were able to take a game away." United only have two matches remaining in the regular season, with Melbourne Victory up next on Friday night, as well as the postponed match against Brisbane. With the team out of finals contention with only two wins, it begs the question whether the A-Leagues will endeavour to reschedule the Roar match at all, or just cancel it instead. That's not a solution Haran would welcome though. "I don't know if it's disrespectful but it would be disappointing, because you want to play," she said. "It would be the last game of the season, so it'd be a weird feeling to finish the game against Victory this weekend and then go into next hopefully getting to play [Brisbane] and then being like, 'Oh, I guess the season's over, thank you for your time'. "You might be able to look at the table and think it doesn't really matter. "But if you have the opportunity to play as a player, you're going to try and do everything that you can. "If we can get a game in order to try and earn those three points, then it would be a great opportunity. "From what I heard they're doing their best to be able to find the field and we're looking to hopefully play it, but I'm not sure what the final results are."

