The rivalry is real. You may need to listen carefully, but there's a fire bubbling below the surface of the ACT Brumbies-NSW Waratahs is about to come back to life. And the sound that may spark the round-three contest in Canberra has nothing to do with pre-match barbs or light-hearted banter with the enemy. The lingering sound of the Waratahs singing their team song after beating the Brumbies in a trial match might be enough to reignite to cross-border fire. The post-match tune is usually saved for regular-season fixtures, but the Waratahs belted out their song within earshot of fans, officials, journalists and, most importantly, the Brumbies in Bowral. It was understandable after a long and winless 2021 campaign (it had been more than 500 days since they won a regular-season game). But it hit a nerve with those from the capital, and reminded the Brumbies about the pain of losing to their biggest rival after dominating Super Rugby contests. The Brumbies have won eight in a row against the big-brother enemy and 11 of the past 12, including a 61-10 drubbing in Canberra last year. But coach Dan McKellar remembers the feeling the last time the Waratahs toppled the Brumbies in 2018, and the trial result and celebrations have ignited a new passion in one of Super Rugby's great battles. MORE CANBERRA SPORT McKellar has made a handful of changes for the interstate clash, with Nic White and Folau Fainga'a returning to their starting roles while Jahrome Brown replaces Rory Scott in the No. 7 jersey. The Waratahs made just one change to their starting side, after winning their opening match and then narrowly losing to the Queensland Reds last weekend. Both teams will publicly attempt to play down the rivalry history and the hunger to win. But it is real, and it is ready to be rise again after some lopsided years. The Waratahs have been rebuilt by coach Darren Coleman and have shown much more hunger and desire in two games this year than they did last season. They are desperate to reclaim bragging rights, but the Brumbies are just as desperate to keep them. "We'll be ready to go on Saturday night at 7.45pm. That's all I'll say there," McKellar said. How much did the Brumbies take out of a trial match against the Waratahs? "Zero, really," McKellar said. "We gave a lot of players opportunity ... some development and academy players mixed in with guys like Scotty Sio. A trial game is a trial game, at the end of the day no one really cares [about the result]. "I certainly remember [the loss in 2018] ... we've managed to dominate the last couple of years. But they're a new side, they're playing for each other and have a better attitude. We're excited for a real test, I think it's good for the game that they're in a position they genuinely think they're coming down here to win." The Brumbies are two from two after beating the Western Force and the Fijian Drua in the first two rounds, but McKellar said they were far from satisfied after some patchy performances. "There's improvement and learnings from from the Force game, which is pleasing. But we know we're nowhere near where we need to be and we don't expect to be after two weeks," McKellar said. "But we certainly expecting our attitude and our intent to be as as good as it's been on Saturday night." He will continue to rotate players in key positions. White's workload will be managed this season to ensure he's got plenty in the tank for Wallabies duties this year while at the same time extending his own career and giving Ryan Lonergan opportunities. Fainga'a will continue to share the hooker duties with Billy Pollard, Lachlan Lonergan and Connal McInerney. Lonergan was ruled out this week after suffering a head knock, while McInerney will play for the Brumby Runners to get match fitness. Brown gets his shot after an injury-plagued 2021, with Luke Reimer joining the bench and Scott being rotated out of the game-day squad. Depth is something Australian teams have struggled to build over the years as cashed-up overseas clubs chase fringe talent, like Mack Hansen. McKellar hopes the wheel is turning and sees Pollard and Lonergan as perfect examples of players who were willing to sacrifice rapid career acceleration for a learning period. "We've got to develop players and part of that is bringing them along slowly," McKellar said. "Everyone's in a hurry these days to be starting and wanting to be the best as quickly as they can. It takes time, regardless of your position. "It's an individual choice - what's your motivation. Do you want to live in Australia, become a good Super Rugby player who eventually pushes for a Wallabies, or motivated by earning as much money as you can quickly? "It's a tricky one, it's always going to come back to the individual." SUPER RUGBY ROUND THREE Saturday: ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm Brumbies: 1. James Slipper, 2. Folau Fainga'a, 3. Allan Alaalatoa (c), 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Nick Frost, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Jahrome Brown, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Ryan Lonergan, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Andy Muirhead, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Billy Pollard, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Tom Ross, 19. Ed Kennedy, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Nic White, 22. Chris Feauai-Sautia, 23. Jesse Mogg. Waratahs: 1. Angus Bell, 2. David Porecki, 3. Harry Johnson-Holmes, 4. Jed Holloway, 5. Jeremy Williams, 6. Hugh Sinclair, 7. Charles Gamble, 8. Will Harris, 9. Jake Gordon, 10. Ben Donaldson, 11. James Turner, 12. Lalakai Foketi, 13. Izaia Perese, 14. Dylan Pietsch, 15. Alex Newsome. Reserves: 16. Tom Horton, 17. Te Tera, 18. Ruan Smith, 19. Max Douglas, 20. Langi Gleeson, 21. Carlo Tizzano, 22. Will Harrison, 23. Tevita Funa. 