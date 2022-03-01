news, latest-news, canberra raiders, raiders, nrl, jarrod croker, croker knee, raiders round one team

Playing his 300th NRL game would mean everything to Canberra Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker, but all he's focussed on his playing his 292nd. And to help make that happen, the 31-year-old might just pop his head into coach Ricky Stuart's office at the end of the week just to let the Green Machine great know he's right to go for round one. Croker played in both of the Raiders' pre-season trials as he continues his comeback from stem-cell surgery on his right knee. There were concerns the chronic injury could curtail his record-breaking career and leave him stranded just nine games short of a big milestone. But he felt he was back moving well again after struggling last year. That was certainly the case watching him scoot through the Sydney Roosters' defensive line to score a try in the opening trial. Going into his 14th NRL season, Croker admitted the triple century certainly would be special. But the only important game is his next one and that could be against the Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium next Friday. Just 42 players in the history of the game have reached the big 300. "It'd be everything mate. You look at it and think it's just a number, but now that I'm close to it - after the year we had last year - it's actually just there," he told The Canberra Times. "It would be a lot, but I'm just looking forward to getting 292 whenever that comes around and we'll go after that." MORE RAIDERS NEWS Croker said the confidence was back in the knee and he would look to get through the final week of the pre-season, before their sights turn to the Sharks next week. He only managed 12 games in 2021, scoring just one try, due to his struggles with his knee. Croker underwent several rounds of platelet-rich-plasma injections to help the knee to limited effect, but it was the stem-cell surgery that seems to have got his career back on track. And he might just give Stuart a heads up before the weekend to keep his name in the selection mix for round one. With winger Jordan Rapana suspended for the opening two rounds, the Raiders' backline could have a youthful feel to it with Matthew Timoko, Semi Valemei, Xavier Savage and Sebastian Kris all vying for spots alongside winger Nick Cotric and likely fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad. "Everything's going really well. It feels pretty good. I got through both trial games pretty well, I felt like I was moving well and the body's feeling pretty good," Croker said. "It's certainly a lot better than it was last year so that's a start and we'll work on it from there and see how we go, but so far so good. "We're just doing a few days of work this week. I'll leave it for a couple of days and see how we are going into the weekend - I might pop my head in and let [Ricky] know I'm available." Croker said Nicoll-Klokstad would also provide a cool head in the outside backs. The New Zealand international was noticeably missed last season when he suffered a serious neck injury and only played eight games. He not only provides his powerful runs out of yardage, but his organisation of Canberra's defensive line also makes them a better team. "Charnze is a very experienced fullback and we missed him last year plain and simple," Croker said. "We missed his 20 carries out of yardage and his metres for him, and we saw when he played at five-eighth [in the trail] how much he's improved his ball-playing ability." NRL ROUND ONE March 11: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium, 6pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/reqbnGrLXyZFax2TwSi3Na/eb0b4868-bfc5-4ec9-a417-ba3712cfe19f.jpg/r4_511_4999_3333_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg