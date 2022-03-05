What's hot this autumn | Trending

life-style, shopping, discounts, coupons, Trending, deals, Autumn 2022 style

Welcome the new season with a healthy balance of colour, fun and some more measured options. 1970s revival. Manhattan contrast trim tencel shirt in Fonda Floral, $269.95. Workwear is back in business, so why not have some fun and incorporate an on-trend 1970s print. oncewas.com.au Natural neutrals. Timaru tray, $49.99. Materials derived from nature are often a hit this time of year, when the temperature starts to drop and we spend more time indoors. adairs.com.au Memorable menswear. Printed jacquard loose tapered-fit sweatpants, $289.95. Guys, your wallflower days are over. Striking prints and over-the-top options dominated recent runways. Expect the trend to trickle down to high street fashion shortly. scotch-soda.com.au Refillable beauty. Fenty Icon refillable lipstick, $19 for case and $34 for fills. Beauty and skincare brands have listened to customers and there's now a plethora of options allowing you to cut down your plastic consumption. sephora.com.au Warm interiors. Red Terra premium paint, from $5.70 (for 100ml sample pot). According to Dulux, this autumn's palettes consist of warm hues - both neutral and rich tones - that you can layer to add depth to your space. dulux.com.au Unique yoga mats. Dot yoga mat, $119. Moving into the 21st century - both in design and colourways - this style is made from recycled materials and features the work of an Australian artist. wildmingo.com.au Fun pet accessories. Polka dot bow collar, $35. Granted, dogs mightn't need clothes, but they can definitely look fashionable in 2022. thedogmarket.com.au Unisex accessories. Serge glasses, from $169. A modern perspective has seen the removal of gender stereotypes in items such as reading glasses and fragrance. oscarwylee.com.au Bright blue. Gravity bag, $219. From electric blue to cobalt, this popular colour is popping up on everything from fun bags to cool jackets. pe-nation.com Non-alcoholic bubbles. Plus & Minus Prosecco, $6 per can. With more people looking for alcohol-free alternatives, a range of companies have come to the party with fantastic fizz and booze-free wine. fourthwavewine.com.au 1990s-inspired shoes. Libertine boots, $569. From chunky soles to kitten heels, there's not many styles from this increasingly popular decade that you cannot find again this autumn. March on! husk.com.au

