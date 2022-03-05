news, latest-news, Canberra Raiders, Ken Nagas, Brett Mullins, David Furner, Ruben Wiki, NRL

The Canberra Raiders inducted four club greats into the Hall of Fame on Saturday night. The class of 2021 was announced in the Raiders' online season launch with Brett Mullins, David Furner, Ken Nagas and Ruben Wiki given the honours. The Raiders Hall of Fame was established in 2019 and has seen 21 players, coaches and influential individuals recognised for their contribution to the club. Nagas spent 11 years in lime green and was part of their 1994 premiership victory, along with the three other inductees. He said he was "humbled" by the nomination. "These things you don't plan for," Nagas said. "When you retire, you find a real job, move on and think, 'That's it'. "When I started I was just focused on playing first grade every week." Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Raiders' plans to announce the four inductees at the 2021 Meninga Medal dinner were abandoned. The ceremony was instead added to the club's season launch on Saturday night. Though they were denied the opportunity to catch up in person, Nagas said he still did so with his former teammates whenever he had the chance, calling their relationship a "brotherhood". "You get a connection with the players and the club and that's what I had with the Raiders," he said. "The club means a lot to me. They gave me the opportunity at the age of 19. "I made a lot of friends, I played in a grand final and got mates for life through footy." Nagas, 48, reflected upon the highlights of his career, with an obvious standout topping the list. "The 1994 grand final was my greatest memory," he said. "I was only 21, and I scored two tries." Mullins was another member of the Raiders' 1994 premiership team that triumphed over the Bulldogs which at the time was the highest-scoring grand final since 1975. The speedy Young product played for the Green Machine for a decade where he became a try-scoring machine. Mullins was the first ever Raider to reach 100 first grade tries. Furner, who amassed 1218 points as a goal-kicking back-rower, claimed the Clive Churchill Medal in the 1994 premiership decider. After his stellar playing career, the former Queanbeyan junior went on to become Raiders coach from 2009-13. Wiki arrived in Canberra from New Zealand in 1992 and made his first grade debut in 1993. He wanted to play alongside Mal Meninga and the pair would go on to claim premiership glory side by side. Wiki's NRL career at the Raiders ended in 2004 after 224 games, when the New Zealand international returned home to play for the Warriors until retiring in 2008.

