With the Enlighten Festival officially underway, there's plenty of events to pique your interest this month. One of the most visually eye-catching events, and one that is hard to miss is the Canberra Balloon Spectacular. It will be filling the sky with vibrant colours and funny designs for a little under two weeks starting Saturday. Here are some of the key things you should know about these balloons you'll see floating around. The Canberra Balloon Spectacular is an event that features some of the most interesting hot air balloons from Australia and internationally. Twenty five balloons are taking flight this year, including the featured balloon, Tico the Sloth. This lovely sloth was designed and crafted by Monahan Airways Ballooning in the United States, and was created after a family conversation about sloths. Their slow and steady pace inspired the designer to think of the animal as the perfect representation of the balloons themselves as they patiently drift through the sky. His name, Tico, is also the Costa Rican word for "pure life", and a word that encourages the process of slowing down and cherishing the moment you are in. As you see Tico in the sky over the space of the event, he can be a reminder to slow down and enjoy your surroundings. The balloons will be taking off into the clouds quite early in the morning each day from Saturday until March 20. The balloons will lift off from Patrick White Lawns, just next to the National Library, about 7am each day. This means that people close to the city centre will get a great view of the balloons as they lift off, with the best views from Lake Burley Griffin and Commonwealth Park. The balloons will only be able to take off on days when the weather is suitable, however, so you will need keep an eye on updates from the Enlighten Festival and EventsACT social channels or enlightencanberra.com, which will provide an update at 6.15am daily as to whether the balloons will launch that day. Every morning at the Patrick White Lawns there will be the opportunity to see the balloons inflate and head on their daily journey. A hot breakfast will be readily available for anybody who braves the early hours of dawn to come and watch. READ MORE: The inflation site is right on the edge of the lake and has the benefit of many places nearby to watch the sky fill with colour. If you were to go on a walk along the shores of Lake Burley Griffin, the balloons would be a great backdrop to set the tone of your morning, or you might even want to go onto the water itself by utilising a eco-friendly GoBoat. Even if you want some exercise along the way the city has you covered, as you could enjoy some stand-up paddleboarding or kayaking as you take in the sights. Of course, you are also likely to be able to see these balloons as they take their trip across the National Arboretum. There are also several locations around the city that are perfect if you want to capture some photos of the spectacular sights, and the Arboretum is one of the best places for it. Other prime spots include Mt Ainslie or Red Hill, where expansive and sweeping views reflect the balloons ascending into the clouds. When it comes to capturing the perfect photo of the spectacle, however, preparation is essential, as there isn't much time to move to a different spot for the photo once the balloons have taken off. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

