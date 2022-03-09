news, education, brian schmidt, anu, research, australian research council

The Australian National University's top academic has warned political interference into research grant decision-making has a "chilling effect" as universities push to remove extraordinary ministerial powers. The university's vice-chancellor, Professor Brian Schmidt, said it was crucial that politicians and the government of the day are removed from the independent peer-review process for granting funding to researchers in Australia. It comes as peak bodies, academics and universities appeared before senators on Tuesday to challenge discretionary powers that give the education minister ultimate veto power over research grants. The Australian Research Council is responsible for offering nearly a billion dollars in grants to academic researchers annually. But a number of grant applications approved by the council have been knocked back in recent years by ministers on national security and national interest grounds. Professor Schmidt said the effects had already been felt by his university and he was struggling to attract and retain talent. "Either I rectify this now, or I lose people overseas," he said. A "couple" of ANU research grants had been knocked back on national security grounds, Professor Schmidt said. He believed one of those was on "spurious" grounds. "Research priorities are inherently long-term, their value can take years or decades to emerge," he said. "They need to be judged in context and in detail by experts in a position to apply their judgment." READ MORE: In his submission to the committee, Professor Schmidt said the federal government should trust in the expertise of its research council. "Research produces outcomes on a medium- to long-term cycle and should not be decided solely from a short-term political perspective," he said. The vice-chancellor last month criticised acting Education Minister Stuart Robert's decision to reject six grants for humanities projects. Mr Robert said his decision was based on the belief the projects would not provide value for taxpayers' money or contribute to the national interest. "I see this as an existential threat to Australian universities," Professor Schmidt said in his February address. "My strong view, a view held by many university leaders, whether they say it out loud or not, is Australia needs an apolitical system to allocate research funding and a review of the Australian Research Council."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/106459643/1a9a9f1d-78ab-4b9c-832a-3f8953c6a59c.jpg/r11_435_4246_2828_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg