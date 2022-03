news, latest-news,

The Wiggles perform in Canberra on April 4 and 5, introducing the new Yellow Wiggle, Tsehay. The Fruit Salad TV Big Show tour is travelling around the country. There will be five shows at the Canberra Theatre Centre - 10am, 1pm and 4pm on Monday, April 4 and 10am and 1pm on Tuesday, April 5. All the favourites will be there too - Dorothy the dinosaur, Wags the dog, Captain Feathersword and Henry the Octopus. Tickets at canberratheatrecentre.com.au/ or by ringing 6275 2700

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32suSVsqH3pdw6NJyh92X9D/02353d7a-0861-49a9-9111-660468ec5968.jpg/r0_88_499_370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg