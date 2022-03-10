coronavirus,

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has remained steady as new daily cases continue to be above 800. The ACT has recorded 37 hospitalisations to 8pm Wednesday, with two people in intensive care and one being ventilated. That is unchanged from the previous reporting period. There were 821 new COVID-19 cases in Canberra in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday, similar to the 838 new infections the previous day. The new cases reported on Thursday brought the total number of active cases in the ACT to 3771, down from the 4139 reported on Wednesday. READ MORE: The new cases were diagnosed from 365 rapid tests and 456 PCR tests. The territory's death toll remains at 34. Canberrans have been urged to report their positive rapid antigen tests to ACT Health as some patients have been going without vital COVID treatments. Second dose vaccination bookings have opened for children aged five to 11. Second jabs will be available for children eight weeks after they have had their first dose. As a result, the total number of people over five who are double vaccinated now comes in at 93.5 per cent. A total of 69.9 per cent of people have received their booster, and 79 per cent of children aged five to 11 are vaccinated with a single dose. NSW has recorded 16,288 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. That the is highest daily total of COVID infections since January 27, 2022, when 17,316 were recorded. There are 991 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 39 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1038 patients were being cared for, while ICU numbers remain steady at 39. Victoria has reported eight COVID-19 deaths and another 7779 infections. Of the new cases, 5270 were from rapid antigen tests and 2509 from PCR lab tests, the health department confirmed on Thursday. The number of Victorians in hospital declined overnight by eight, to 188 patients. MORE COVID-19 NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DaHt57RjVSvtvCBUgFzTWj/2e644196-6d12-438b-8071-88251efc7e06.jpg/r3_256_4998_3078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg