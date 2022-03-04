coronavirus, children, jab, vaccine, covid, canberra

Children aged from five to 11 will be able to get their second COVID vaccine from Monday, March 7 in the ACT. Second jabs will be available for children eight weeks after they have had their first vaccine. ACT acting Chief Health Officer Dr Vanessa Johnston said parents should hurry to get their children protected. "We know that vaccination is the best way we can all protect ourselves and our children from the risks of COVID-19," she said. "It's been very encouraging to see a high uptake in the ACT for first doses, with nearly 80 per cent of five- to 11-year-olds now having received one dose, and we are hopeful to see similar uptake for the second dose. "A second dose of vaccine for your child, once the recommended eight-week interval has passed, will ensure they have the best possible protection from serious illness as a result of COVID-19." Dr Johnston said the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) had confirmed the vaccines were safe and effective. "The vaccines are highly effective [and] most side effects are very mild," Dr Johnston said. "Safety of this vaccine in children aged five to 11 has been demonstrated overseas, and the TGA will continue to monitor the safety of the paediatric vaccines closely." If a child received their first dose at an ACT government clinic, they should already be booked in for their second dose at the AIS Arena mass vaccination clinic. Parents whose children received their first dose at their GP or a pharmacy who wish to book in for the second dose at an ACT government clinic can do so by phoning (02) 5124 7700 between 7am and 7pm each day. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135763310/83279744-d307-471d-a145-048c36bcb206.jpg/r10_189_4245_2582_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg