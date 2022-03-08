coronavirus,

More than 90 per cent of Canberra schools recorded a COVID-19 case last week and health authorities have been brought in to help with an outbreak at a school in Canberra's north. There were 1324 COVID-19 cases reported to Canberra schools last week - this was more than 25 per cent of all cases in the ACT last week. The cases were reported across 127 schools, meaning only 10 schools did not record a case in the past week. The figures include government and non-government schools from kindergarten to year 12. Health authorities have provided little detail of outbreaks in Canberra schools since the start of the 2022 school year but The Canberra Times is aware of a school in Canberra's north where there have been 17 cases reported in one class. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said health authorities had helped schools where there had clearly been transmission within the school setting. She said this had only happened a small number of times. The classroom outbreak of 17 cases was an anomaly, Ms Stephen-Smith said. "That has been a relatively unusual circumstance compared to the hundreds of schools that have been affected by exposures over the last few weeks," she said. Health and education authorities are working to relax COVID-19 rules for childcare and school settings. Ms Stephen-Smith said conversations about the relaxed rules were ongoing.

