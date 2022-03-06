coronavirus, covid, covid-19

There has been a significant fall in the number of the ACT's new daily COVID-19 infections reported on Sunday and a slight fall in the number of people in hospital. Canberra has recorded 562 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday. This comes as the seven-day rolling average for new cases in the capital had been edging towards 700. In the previous reporting period, the territory recorded 696 new infections, a fall of 134 cases. The ACT has one person under ventilation in hospital, while there are two people in intensive care. In total, there were 36 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of 8pm Saturday. In the previous reporting period, there were 39 people in Canberra hospitals. The new cases reported on Sunday brought the total number of active cases in the ACT to 4227, up from the 4180 reported on Saturday. READ MORE: The new cases were diagnosed from 277 rapid tests and 285 PCR tests. The territory's death toll remains at 34. Vaccination statistics are not reported over the weekend so the figure for people who have received their booster remains at 68.7 per cent, while 78.6 per cent of children aged five to 11 are vaccinated with a single dose. The number of ACT residents aged 12 and over who are double vaccinated remains at 98.6 per cent. NSW has recorded 8782 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths.. Health officials say there are 1009 coronavirus patients currently in NSW hospitals, 43 of them in intensive care. Of the latest infections, 5509 were recorded using rapid antigen kits and 3273 via PCR lab tests. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: Victoria has reported 5046 new COVID-19 infections and another four deaths, as active cases in the state rise above 42,000. Health officials say the state is now managing just under 40,000 active coronavirus cases in total. There are 219 virus patients in Victorian hospitals compared with 250 the previous day, while 27 of these are in intensive care units and seven are in need of ventilation. Of the new infections, 3290 were detected using rapid antigen kits while 1756 came to light as a result of PCR lab tests.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/pMXRnDj3SUU44AkPpn97sC/1eb66ae7-d868-4321-9ffa-0d1136cf43e0.jpg/r16_411_4991_3222_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg