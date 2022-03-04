coronavirus, covid, covid-19

Canberrans have been urged to report their positive rapid antigen tests to ACT Health as some patients have been going without vital COVID treatments. The ACT has recorded 794 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday. This comes after a jump in cases to 1053 was recorded on Wednesday. In the previous reporting period the territory recorded 690 new infections. The ACT has one person is under ventilation for the first time since February 21, while there are two people in intensive care. There were 35 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of 8pm Wednesday, compared with 39 people in the previous day's report. The new cases reported on Friday brought the total number of active cases in the ACT to 4308, up from the 3858 reported on Wednesday. READ MORE: The new cases were diagnosed from 344 rapid tests and 450 PCR tests. The territory's death toll remains at 34. A total of 68.7 per cent of people have received their booster, and 78.6 per cent of children aged five to 11 are vaccinated with a single dose. The number of ACT residents aged 12 and over who are double vaccinated remains at 98.6 per cent. Canberra Health Services infectious diseases physician Dr Sanjaya Senanayake said it was important for people who test positive to a rapid antigen test to report it online to ACT Health. "There have been anecdotal cases, I can't give you numbers, where people have ended up in hospital and we didn't know about their positive status," Dr Senanayake said. "We have certain interventions in the community that we can give to people with early, mild COVID that can prevent them from getting more severe COVID that will lead to hospitalisations." He said those who test negative to a rapid antigen test but are still concerned they could have COVID symptoms should follow up with a PCR test. Meanwhile, children aged from five to 11 will be able to get their second COVID vaccine from Monday, March 7 in the ACT. Second jabs will be available for children eight weeks after they have had their first vaccine. ACT acting chief health officer Dr Vanessa Johnston said parents should hurry to get their children protected. "We know that vaccination is the best way we can all protect ourselves and our children from the risks of COVID-19," she said. "It's been very encouraging to see a high uptake in the ACT for first doses, with nearly 80 per cent of five- to 11-year-olds now having received one dose, and we are hopeful to see similar uptake for the second dose. "A second dose of vaccine for your child, once the recommended eight-week interval has passed, will ensure they have the best possible protection from serious illness as a result of COVID-19." Dr Johnston said there had been at least 800 cases linked to the outbreak across residential halls of the Australian National University. O-Week parties and social activities kicked off the cluster of cases, but the number of new cases reported has slowed in recent days. "ANU and ACT health have been liaising very closely about how to manage that," Dr Johnston said. "ANU are doing a sterling job in ensuring that that doesn't spread any further and indeed, the case rate over recent days have dropped significantly." An ANU spokesman said 700 out of the 800 cases had recovered and were cleared by ACT Health to leave isolation. The COVID positive students who were moved to Davey Lodge at the start of the cluster have left that accommodation. Any new cases living on campus have been isolating in their own rooms. From Friday, a new push notification feature was rolled out in the Check In CBR app to alert users if they've been in a high-impact location where they may have been exposed to the virus. "The push notification is only available for those businesses were checking CBR is still mandatory. So that's bars and pubs, registered clubs, nightclubs, strip clubs and brothels," Dr Johnston said. "So please ensure everyone that you have the latest version of the app to be able to receive these notifications. If you receive a notification you'll be asked to monitor for symptoms and get tested if these develop." NSW has recorded 9466 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. The case numbers are down from yesterday when 11,338 were recorded - the highest daily total since February 3. There are 1000 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 42 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1035 patients were being cared for with 43 in ICU. Of the new cases, 6050 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 3416 came from PCR testing. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: Victoria has reported 6545 new COVID-19 infections and another 26 deaths, as active cases in the state rise above 42,000. Of the new cases reported by the Health Department on Friday, 4312 were self-reported from rapid antigen tests and 2233 from PCR lab tests. There are 245 Victorians in hospital with COVID-19, of whom 28 are in intensive care and seven on ventilation. Active cases in the state have risen to 42,046, up from 41,660 on Thursday. Tasmania has reported 937 new COVID-19 infections and an increase in active cases. Friday's daily figure is a drop from the 1117 infections recorded on Thursday, which was the first time the number had been four digits since January 19. The state has 5432 active cases, an increase from the 5411 documented 24 hours earlier. Fourteen people with the virus are in hospital, with 10 of those being treated for COVID-19. 