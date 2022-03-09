coronavirus,

There were 838 new COVID-19 cases in Canberra in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday. This was higher than the 658 new infections the previous day. The new cases reported on Wednesday brought the total number of active cases in the ACT to 4139, up from the 3757 reported on Tuesday. The ACT has recorded 37 hospitalisations to 8pm Tuesday, with two people in intensive care and one being ventilated. There were 43 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the previous reporting period. The number in intensive care is unchanged, but there were previously two being ventilated. READ MORE: The new cases were diagnosed from 381 rapid tests and 457 PCR tests. The territory's death toll remains at 34. Canberrans have been urged to report their positive rapid antigen tests to ACT Health as some patients have been going without vital COVID treatments. Second dose vaccination bookings have opened for children aged five to 11. Second jabs will be available for children eight weeks after they have had their first dose. As a result, the total number of people over five who are double vaccinated now comes in at 93.2 per cent. A total of 69.7 per cent of people have received their booster, and 79 per cent of children aged five to 11 are vaccinated with a single dose. Meanwhile, more than 90 per cent of Canberra schools recorded a COVID-19 case last week and health authorities have been brought in to help with an outbreak at a school in Canberra's north. There were 1324 COVID-19 cases reported to Canberra schools last week - this was more than 25 per cent of all cases in the ACT last week. The cases were reported across 127 schools, meaning only 10 schools did not record a case in the past week. The figures include government and non-government schools from kindergarten to year 12. NSW has recorded 13,179 new COVID-19 cases and another nine virus-related deaths. NSW Health reports there are 1038 people in hospital with the virus, including 39 in intensive care. Some COVID-19 testing clinics across NSW are closed due to flooding. A total of 56.1 per cent of people in the state have had three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Among children, 79 per cent of those aged 12-15 years have had two doses, while 48 per cent aged five-11 years have had one dose. Of the new infections recorded on Tuesday, 9546 were picked up by rapid antigen tests and the remainder from PCR tests. Victoria has posted another nine COVID-19 deaths and a further 7081 virus infections. Of the new cases, 4758 were from rapid antigen tests and 2323 were from PCR lab tests, the health department confirmed on Wednesday. The number of Victorians in hospital with COVID-19 dropped overnight by seven to 196 patients. This includes 32 people in intensive care with three on ventilation. Active cases in the state have dropped to 38,874. More than 61 per cent of Victorian adults vaccinated with three doses. MORE COVID-19 NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DaHt57RjVSvtvCBUgFzTWj/aa59da73-3ae2-49a7-8e26-01cf8b66404d.jpg/r8_94_3017_1794_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg