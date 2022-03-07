coronavirus,

COVID cases in the ACT have continued to fall slightly with 553 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday. However, hospitalisations have risen. In the previous reporting period, the territory recorded 562 new infections, a fall of nine cases. The ACT has one person under ventilation in hospital, while there are two people in intensive care. There were 39 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of 8pm Sunday, compared with 36 people in the previous day's report. The new cases reported on Monday brought the total number of active cases in the ACT to 3998, down from the 4227 reported on Sunday. READ MORE: The new cases were diagnosed from 268 rapid tests and 285 PCR tests. The territory's death toll remains at 34. Canberrans have been urged to report their positive rapid antigen tests to ACT Health as some patients have been going without vital COVID treatments. A total of 69.2 per cent of people have received their booster, and 78.8 per cent of children aged five to 11 are vaccinated with a single dose. The number of ACT residents aged 12 and over who are double vaccinated remains at 98.6 per cent. Meanwhile, children aged from five to 11 will be able to get their second COVID vaccine from Monday in the ACT. Second jabs will be available for children eight weeks after they have had their first vaccine. ACT acting chief health officer Dr Vanessa Johnston said parents should hurry to get their children protected. "We know that vaccination is the best way we can all protect ourselves and our children from the risks of COVID-19," she said. NSW has recorded 9017 new COVID-19 cases and another five virus-related deaths as primary school staff and childcare workers no longer have to wear masks. There are 1066 COVID patients in hospital, 43 of them in ICU. It comes as the last of mask mandates in NSW schools have been scrapped, with childcare workers and teachers in primary schools no longer required to mask up at work. Victoria has reported 5646 new COVID-19 infections and another two deaths. Of the new cases reported by the Health Department on Sunday, 4254 were self-reported from rapid antigen tests and 1391 from PCR lab tests. The number of Victorians in hospital with COVID-19 has risen by eight to 227 patients on Sunday. This includes 29 patients in intensive care and seven on ventilation. MORE COVID-19 NEWS:

