COVID hospitalisations have increased slightly to 43 people as of 8pm Monday, compared with 39 people in the previous day's report. This is the highest number for the territory in a week. The ACT has two people under ventilation, while there are two people in intensive care. COVID cases in the ACT have risen with 658 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday. In the previous reporting period, the territory recorded 553 new infections, a rise of 105 cases. The new cases reported on Tuesday brought the total number of active cases in the ACT to 3757, down from the 3998 reported on Sunday. READ MORE: The new cases were diagnosed from 347 rapid tests and 311 PCR tests. The territory's death toll remains at 34. Canberrans have been urged to report their positive rapid antigen tests to ACT Health as some patients have been going without vital COVID treatments. A total of 69.5 per cent of people have received their booster, and 78.9 per cent of children aged five to 11 are vaccinated with a single dose. The number of ACT residents aged 12 and over who are double vaccinated remains at 98.6 per cent. Meanwhile, second dose vaccination bookings have opened for children aged five to 11. Second jabs will be available for children eight weeks after they have had their first dose. NSW has reported 13,018 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. It last had more than 13,000 cases on January 31 when 13,026 were recorded. There are 1070 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 43 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on the previous report, when 1066 patients were being cared for, while ICU remains steady with 43 patients. Of the new cases, 9621 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 3397 came from PCR testing. Victoria has reported six COVID-19 deaths and another 7043 virus infections. Of the new cases, 5452 were from rapid antigen tests and 1591 from PCR lab tests, the health department confirmed on Tuesday. The number of Victorians in hospital with COVID-19 has dropped overnight by 24 to 203 patients. This includes 29 people in intensive care with four on ventilation. Active cases in the state stands at 43,595. There is now 61.1 per cent of Victorian adults vaccinated with three doses. Tasmania has recorded 1051 new coronavirus cases, an increase of 267 infections. Tuesday's figure takes the island state's number of active cases to 5607 and comes after 784 new infections were reported on Monday. Tasmania has recorded daily case figures in the thousands twice this month, after not reaching four digits in February. Fourteen people with the virus are in hospital, with six of those being treated for COVID-19 symptoms. Four patients are in intensive care, a decrease of one from 24 hours earlier.

