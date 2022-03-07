coronavirus,

Ashlyn and Emilie, both 10 years old, were among the first children in the ACT to receive their second COVID-19 vaccination on Monday. While many kids would be anxious to get the jab, the duo were keen to be protected against the disease. This comes as children aged from five to 11 are now able to get their second COVID vaccine dose across the territory. Second jabs will be available for children eight weeks after they have had their first dose. The girls said they were nervous before they received their first jab but it "wasn't that bad" and they felt more protected from the virus. COVID-19 had already infected three students in their class since school returned. According to assistant director of nursing Jessie Holberton, the ACT has the highest first dose vaccination rate for children aged five to 11 years old with almost 80 per cent inoculated. As of Monday, 78.8 per cent of children aged five to 11 were vaccinated with a single dose. Brightly coloured scrubs, cartoon characters and super heroes have taken over the AIS Arena to help put anxious children at ease. "It can be a little overwhelming for kids but we're doing everything we can to make it really patient focused, exactly what each kid is needing and to adjust our approach accordingly," she said. According to Ms Holberton, so far booking uptake for the age group has been "really great". However, spots are not booked out weeks in advance with some same day appointments still available. The girls' father, Paul Short, was keen to draw a line under the past couple of years and move forward. He said Ashlyn and Emilie had been very inquisitive about the pandemic and had asked a stream of questions. "We've been really open about what's happening ... they have a really good understanding of what's important for us and our family," Mr Short said. READ ALSO: "Getting vaccinated brings a long journey to a bit of a conclusion and then allows the last members of the family to get their vaccines and get double dosed."

