The first thing the ACT Brumbies noticed was the wobble. Something about the balls they were given just wasn't the same, so they politely declined. Now, after two years of research and development, they're happy to say: New balls, please. The Brumbies and Rebels will be the first to use a ball with a computer chip inside to track its movements and velocity in Melbourne on Friday night. The data will be available to broadcasters and coaches, but some wondered if it would ever come to fruition when the balls were first thrown at the Brumbies during the 2020 season. "The ones we used then, you could definitely notice the difference," said Brumbies fullback Tom Banks. "When you kicked or passed it, it just flew differently. It fired differently and didn't look right. "They've obviously managed to change it because you can't notice it now." Captain Allan Ala'alatoa adds: "There's been a lot of positive feedback from our nines, 10s and hookers. They were the ones who were asked the tough questions. "We've trialled it the last few weeks, so it should be a smooth transition." Banks looms as one of the players to benefit most given the Brumbies often throw him the ball and ask him to put them in a strong position on the field. He is regarded as one of the most accurate touch-finders from penalty kicks and is in charge of getting the Brumbies as close to the line as possible to utilise the rolling maul weapon. "I don't think there's a thing as too much data," Banks said. I won't change too much, but it will be good for the viewers and fans to know what happens." MORE BRUMBIES NEWS Balls aside, the Brumbies are walking into a Melbourne cauldron as the Rebels look to break through for their first win of the year. The Brumbies have won four of the past five games against the Rebels. "We're playing all of the Australian teams first and you don't get an easy game. Everyone is up to play the Brumbies, you're battered and bruised on a Monday," Ala'alatoa said. "Our biggest growth is backing up the chat we've spoken about through the week. "It's still week four and we've got a lot of improvement to go. The Rebels will be disappointed with their loss last week and looking to rectify that at home. "We understand what's coming, we just have to make sure we're up for it mentally." The Rebels have scored the least tries of all teams so far this year, with five in three defeats. "I have issues with the way we're currently playing and I think everyone does, so if we can do what we say we're going to do there will be tries aplenty," said Rebels winger Andrew Kellaway. SUPER RUGBY ROUND 4 Friday: Melbourne Rebels v ACT Brumbies at Melbourne, 7.45pm. Brumbies: Scott Sio, Connal McInerney, 3. Allan Ala'alatoa, 4. Tom Hooper, 5. Nick Frost, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Jahrome Brown, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Nic White, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Jesse Mogg, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Billy Pollard, 17. James Slipper, 18. Sefo Kautai, 19. Ed Kennedy, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. Rod Iona, 23. Chris Feauai-Sautia.

