Noah Lolesio knows the Wallabies blowtorch well. One minute you're a starry-eyed boy wonder nervous about lining up against Matt To'omua. One game later you're anointed the Wallabies saviour. But he says it's time to stop putting too much pressure on Australia's young playmakers, urging patience to let them find their feet in Super Rugby and then thrive at the international level. Lolesio's solid start to the Super Rugby season has shown a different side of the rising star, who at just 22-years-old has already played eight Tests for the Wallabies. He still has flick passes and trick plays in his arsenal, but game management has been the biggest development of the ACT Brumbies flyhalf's play in the opening three rounds of the season. The less flamboyant elements of his game are a sign of maturity as he continues to grow into the chief playmaker role that carries so much responsibility. He has been working quietly on his craft while the Wallabies drums have been beating for former teammate Reesjan Pasitoa. MORE CANBERRA SPORT But Lolesio is wary of the extra pressure facing No.10s in Australia, backing former Test coach Michael Cheika's call for calm when it comes to earmarking the next big thing. "I think [pressure] comes with the job. Flyhalf is always under the spotlight, you can't take it too seriously, you just play footy," Lolesio said. "I've experienced highs and all the lows as well. At the end of the day the sun comes up, you learn from your experiences. "When I came in, heaps of flyhalves had left. So it was a massive opportunity for me to come through straight away and it happened in my first year. You can't really say no to it. "[But] I think rugby in Australia as a whole can put less pressure on young boys coming through saying they can be the next Wallaby in a couple of months. "Cheik ... I thought it was spot on. Let us seal our case in Super Rugby and hopefully when we get the opportunity in Wallabies, we thrive there and we don't just work our way into it." The continuing development of Lolesio, the rise of Pasitoa and Will Harrison and the experience of To'omua, James O'Connor and Quade Cooper will give the Wallabies a good flyhalf talent pool to choose from going into the World Cup next year. The ironic part of that competition is that Lolesio's mum, Sarah, was Cooper's immigration case manager in the 75-Test Wallaby's long bid to be granted Australian citizenship. Cooper thanked Sarah Lolesio for her help when the process finally ended last month after years of trying and now he's set to duel with Noah for Test duties in the coming years. "I think it's awesome to have depth in the flyhalf position in Australia," Lolesio said. "It keeps me on my toes. "Because I know if I stay complacent, I'll go nowhere. Over the [past] 12 months I've been trying to improve myself physically and game management as well. "I think we saw that in the last game [against the Waratahs] that it was very wet. The old me probably would have tried to run everything, so it was different to step back in the pocket and lead the boys around. "I'm learning more and more from myself and how I can improve as a player to help the team out." The Brumbies are undefeated after their first three games of the season, but are cautiously approaching the win-less Melbourne Rebels in their first game in Victoria since 2019. The Rebels have struggled with injuries and form, slumping to a loss against the Fijian Drua on the Sunshine Coast. But Lolesio says the Brumbies need a ruthless edge after just hanging on for wins in two of their games this year. "They're going to come out firing. We've probably been our own worst enemies ... one pass or one opportunity from pinning teams. "We need to work on ourselves more and give more respect to other teams so we don't let them off the hook easily. "The Rebels are going to present different threats to us. We can't get complacent, we have to keep improving."

