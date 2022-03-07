news, latest-news, canberra raiders, raiders, nrl, jack wighton, raiders halves, jamal fogarty, brad schneider, fogarty injury

Canberra Raiders fans got a glimpse of the Jack and Jamal show. And the way it could unshackle Jack Wighton back to his running best. But just because Jamal Fogarty (knee) will now miss the first half of the season that doesn't mean Wighton once again has to shoulder the Green Machine on his own. The former Dally M Medallist says everyone needs to lift and the player replacing Fogarty - young halfback Brad Schneider - just needs to slot in and do their job. "Not really. They've just got to come in and do the same job," Wighton said. "We do a lot of scenarios over the off-season and we're confident in whoever else comes in. "Nothing else changes apart from everybody else just lifting a little bit and doing a little bit extra - blokes have got to make up for Jamal not being there. "It's just the same style of footy. Everybody has to lift not just one person. "Whoever comes in just has to do the half job same as Jamal was doing and just roll with the punches." That being said, Wighton still admits Fogarty's meniscus injury's still a big loss. He's expected to miss four months after undergoing surgery last week, but Fogarty's hoping to be back in three. "It's a big blow you know. Jam's come down here full of fire and he's brought a lot to the team," Wighton said. "We've been trying to build a combination and he's just an all-round great bloke. I'm really feeling for him more than anybody. "He's a fierce competitor. Hopefully his recovery's a bit quicker than what they're saying." MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS: Wighton will become just the 13th Raider to reach the 200 NRL game milestone when he runs out against the Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium on Friday. As the 29-year-old said, it's been a rollercoaster ride since making his debut against the Gold Coast Titans 10 years ago. There's been the highs of Dally M and Clive Churchill Medals, a grand final, marrying his wife and the birth of his three children, representing his state, country and culture. Then there's been the lows of injuries, suspensions, a grand final loss and court appearances. "I've got the 200 coming up. I'm very proud and very honoured to play 200 games for this great club," Wighton said. "As a boy I never thought or dreamt of this moment so I definitely can't wait to run out for the 200th. "It's been a whirlwind, a rollercoaster, ups downs, highs lows, tears blood sweat. "There's been a little bit of everything in this career and I wouldn't change it for the world. I'm absolutely blessed to be where I am and I can't wait to play 200." The key to a successful 2022 NRL campaign? Being adaptive. Not only have the Raiders lost their halfback Fogarty on the eve of the season, but they'll have to deal with the constantly looming COVID-19. They've already had a taste of the season could bring with both Sam Williams and Matt Frawley taken out on game day ahead of their first trial after Williams returned a positive rapid antigen test. Wighton said it will take everyone involved at the club if they want to return to the finals after missing out last year. "It's been frustrating, but in these times we've just got to keep adapting," he said. "It's going to be like that all year you know. COVID is unforgiving and doesn't know who it's going to pick. "Everyone's just got to stay on the ball and be ready for everything. "Jamal, COVID, rules, suspensions, we just need to be more adaptive. "You never know what's going to happen - injuries - so much can happen in one week at the moment everybody just has to be adaptive and if we want to be true competitors the whole squad's got to buy in." NRL ROUND ONE Friday: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium 6pm.

