Drivers heading to the coast for the Canberra Day long weekend should expect significant delays along the Kings Highway. The Queanbeyan Palerang Regional Council has advised that following recent rain, a section of Kings Highway between Tudor Valley Road and Northangera Road, approximately 10-15kms east of Braidwood, has been significantly damaged. Emergency road repairs are underway to make the area safe. The construction site is under stop/slow traffic control. Crews will return to the site on Saturday from 7am to continue works, the council wrote on social media. "Sounds like a significant piece of work that may take a couple of weeks depending on availability of equipment, and of course, any further rain," they wrote in a Facebook comment. The council asked for patience and caution from drivers using the road. The queue of traffic at the site is reportedly already very long, and expected to get longer. Delays should also be expected for the return trip after the long weekend. The council has asked drivers to allow additional travel time, be patient, and drive to the conditions.

