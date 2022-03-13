news, latest-news, black opal stakes, canberra racing, thoroughbred park, queen of the ball, golden slipper, rachel king, freedman racing

The Queen Of The Ball is coming to find her Golden Slipper. Rachel King rode Queen Of The Ball to a stirring Black Opal Stakes triumph at Thoroughbred Park on Sunday afternoon. Now the Richard and Michael Freedman-trained filly is bound for Sydney's signature autumn race, the $5 million Golden Slipper to be run at Rosehill on Saturday. "That would be the way, now she's officially got herself in. That's her ticket," Freedman Racing's Sophie Johnson said as she wiped away the tears in her eyes. "I think you'd be silly to turn that away. Obviously we'll see how she pulls up, that's the main thing, just getting her back home and making sure she is okay when we get her back. MORE RACING "It's a relief. The stress is gone. It's great. It's been a very, very bumpy road coming into this race. We've questioned a few runs, scratching her from [Saturday's] race. This was our last option really. "It's a big relief, she put them away." Annabel Neasham's decision to send highly-touted contender Sweet Ride to Rosehill on Saturday pushed the window of opportunity just a little further ajar. So too did the scratchings of Peace Officer, Rise Of The Masses, and Swift Sweet. Yet there was little any outsider could do to stop a rampant Queen Of The Ball, finishing clear of Warby and Metallicity to claim Canberra's premier race. "It's absolutely unreal," Johnson said. "It was so anxious and exciting at the same time, [wondering] how she'd go today because we know she doesn't go very well on a soft track and it's been really hit and miss over the past couple of weeks, trying to find somewhere dry enough to bring her. "Her strapper and rider has been putting so much work into her and said to us 'today is going to be the day'. Rachel gave her a fantastic ride and she just said she's improved heaps from the last time she sat on her. She was 10 times faster coming out of the gate." Queen Of The Ball sent the Canberra crowd into raptures as she surged down the straight and cleared away from a chasing pack. The noise of the crowd at trackside was deafening. As Canberra Racing Club chief executive Andrew Clark wandered through the mounting yard, there was little that could wipe the smile from his face. This is racing's revival. "It's brilliant to have an atmosphere again. To hear some of the cheers when horses come from the rear to be involved in the finish or if there's a tight finish, it's been fantastic just to hear that cheer and the buzz of a crowd again," Clark said. "It looks fairly full from what I can see. It's not only the club, it helps the entire industry. It helps the club financially of course, but it's good to just have the buzz and the excitement. "It's almost like the start again, as we start a new normal with people being able to enjoy themselves again. "The industry has been through a tough time, and it's much better playing in front of people in any sport. You hear footballers talk about how they'd much rather playing in front of a crowd, it's no different for jockeys as well. Everyone wants to be here on the big stage with the big crowd. "It's our biggest day of the year, it's lucky how it has worked out in that respect. The lifting of restrictions were just prior to enable us to plan for this day. Hearing the crowd and hearing the cheer, it's just brilliant."

