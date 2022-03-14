news, latest-news,

Locals were in for a surprise on Monday morning after a hot air balloon crash landed at Aranda. The purple and black coloured balloon landed near the Two Before Ten cafe in Aranda as customers lined up for their morning coffees. The balloon was part of the Canberra Balloon Spectacular which launches from the Patrick White Lawns before dawn. The festival will run until March 20. More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DaHt57RjVSvtvCBUgFzTWj/bd2eb1a3-fa05-4dba-b3f6-0e9592c4b144.jpg/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg