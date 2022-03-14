news, latest-news, canberra guineas, canberra cup, black opal stakes, thoroughbred park, canberra racing, flying crazy

Sterling Alexiou wonders which is the tougher job: training a horse or taming its owners. Because they can see something special in Flying Crazy, who surged clear of Military Expert and Sweet Ruby to claim the Canberra Guineas at Thoroughbred Park on Monday. Local hopeful Kelvedon Road missed the jump and finished in the middle of the pack, with a three-year-old bay gelding from Rosehill leaving the rest of the field in its wake. "I knew he'd be the strongest horse late, just very pleased because he's always shown a lot of ability and the owners have taken a bit of taming to let us take our time with him," Flying Crazy's trainer Alexiou said. "Even when Hugh [Bowman] rode him first up, he came back and said to the owners 'just take your time with him, the engine is there, you just need to educate him and show him how to do things properly'. MORE RACING "Very pleasing because we had this race in the back of our minds after he won at Newcastle. We're pretty happy with how he ran there. It was a good ride from Keagan [Latham], he saved all the ground and was very strong late." So naturally you'd guess the owners will soon be asking what comes next. "Whether we can stretch him out to a mile or not, we might look at the Carbine Club or the South Pacific. There's a lot of races for him, Hawkesbury Guineas," Alexiou said. "We'll run out of horse before we run out of races."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36vwtM5n3dmMVgNPycRBEHz/20fe089e-7696-40fa-be42-885ca5a2f156.jpg/r3_532_5198_3467_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg