The future of Canberra's football stadiums could play a key role in deciding a tight ACT Senate contest, with Liberal Senator Zed Seselja revealing plans for a huge upgrade to Viking Park in Canberra's South. And he's taken a big swipe at former Wallaby David Pocock's "thought bubble" plan for a Civic stadium The Canberra Times can reveal Senator Seselja has been lobbying hard since May for a massive upgrade to the main rectangular Wanniassa ground at Viking Park to a 10,000 capacity stadium plus hill areas. Senator Seselja revealed the proposal, which still needs a final tick from federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, just days after independent Senate candidate David Pocock backed a much larger world-class national convention centre and stadium complex in Civic as a priority nation-building project. The Canberra Liberal, who entered federal Parliament in 2013, is facing arguably his toughest contest yet to retain his seat. But Senator Seselja - who has at times faced criticism for not standing up for Canberra - insisted he had been a "bit of a fly in the ointment" when it comes to discussions with the Prime Minister and other ministers over ACT funding. The last three years had seen an extra $2 billion invested in Canberra, he said, while the plan to massively expand Viking Park was a more realistic option to a Civic stadium. "What I have been looking at, and I've had discussions with my senior colleagues and had a very good hearing, is the potential for a pretty significant upgrade of Vikings where the Commonwealth might be a co-funder which would develop a really good suburban ground," he told The Canberra Times. "I think [it] would be a great offering for rugby and potentially for other sports as well." After nearly a decade in the upper house, Senator Seselja will have to fight off fellow independent candidate Kim Rubenstein, as well as the Greens candidate Tjanara Goreng Goreng to hold his seat. Labor frontbencher Senator Katy Gallagher is also recontesting and may also lose votes to the climate-friendly challengers. The Senator also delivered a scathing critique of Mr Pocock's idea as a "thought bubble" and insisted a Viking Park upgrade is a viable and realistic project to cover Canberra's sporting needs. "I guess independents can promise the world and I would say given the independents aren't part of governments that deliver budgets, it's near enough to impossible to actually be able to deliver. So there'll be a lot of promises," he said. "It has to stack up. An independent simply saying they would like it, you know, doesn't make it happen." Viking Park, home to the Canberra Vikings and Tuggeranong Vikings rugby union teams, has two fields and a capacity for 7000 spectators with 1000 seated in the grandstand. While primarily used to host rugby matches including games by the ACT Brumbies, the park has been used for rugby league, A-League men's and women's football and baseball. Senator Seselja said he had spoken to the Brumbies management about upgrading Viking Park. He says they have not made any decisions about what option they back and they are negotiating with the ACT government over stadium needs, while he works to secure federal funds for Vikings. He says it would be "sensational, but not essential" if the ACT government came on board. "I've had a very good response from senior government ministers, including Josh Frydenberg," Senator Seselja said. "I've had good discussions with the Prime Minister's office on it. Whilst there's no final decision taken at this stage, I think there's a lot of positivity towards it. And I think people in the government see that this model, which we're seeing around the country, is actually a model that's very, very popular and you know, has a lot of support. And obviously we'll be having some more discussions with the community about what they would see down here potentially." READ MORE Mr Pocock, a long-time environmental campaigner, directed a barbed salvo at his Liberal rival last week, asking him what he has been doing for the past 9 years. Pointing to $2 billion of extra investment in Canberra during this term in areas such as infrastructure, health and Mr Fluffy compensation, Senator Seselja said he is fighting every day for Canberra. "I have those discussions directly with the PM, with Josh Frydenberg, with relevant ministers in their portfolios and they would tell you that I'm a bit of a fly in the ointment and I think the results are there," he said. Under the plans for the Viking Park upgrade, the Vikings Group would likely put in their own capital as it is their asset. Vikings Group boss Anthony Hill is keen on the proposal, saying an upgrade to the park is well overdue. "It was built for a time long past. So it's time for some new facilities and to be able to provide access and standard facilities required in particular for female sport," the Vikings Group chief executive said. "At the moment I don't think there's too many places around Canberra that actually cater well for female sport and change rooms specific for all genders. So there's a lot of work there that still needs to be done for us and this is a good way to get that accelerated." A boutique stadium in Canberra's south is viewed as a viable alternative to having to fill 25,000 seats at Canberra Stadium in Bruce. Supporters say it could host Super Rugby and Super W fixtures as well as A-League women's matches and a potential A-League men's team in the future if Canberra is granted an expansion licence. The capital doesn't have an up-to-date mid-size venue, with Canberra Stadium the only option for sport wanting a crowd of more than 3000 people. It's unclear if federal investment in a smaller stadium would impact a future commitment to a larger stadium in Civic, which the ACT government has flagged as its preferred upgrade for the past decade. Senator Seselja insists Viking Park is the way forward. "This is one that certainly I've been in discussions on for at least the last 10 months, so it's one of those that I think a lot of work has been done and I hope that it will come to fruition," he said. Mr Pocock announced on Friday he was on the hunt for a bigger slice of federal infrastructure funding for the ACT and specifically backing a multimillion-dollar concept design by GHD Woodhead for a large 20,000-seat stadium, combined with a large multipurpose convention centre, to attract international games, live events and conferences.

