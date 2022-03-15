news, latest-news, Canberra Raiders, NRL, Joe Tapine, Ricky Stuart, raiders

The Raiders could have their first Novak Djokovic-esque COVID-19 hurdle of 2022. Star lock Joe Tapine may not be available for selection for Saturday night's round-two match against the Cowboys in Townsville if he is still unvaccinated and has failed to secure an exemption from the Queensland government. Coach Ricky Stuart is facing some tough decisions as it's unclear if Tapine is eligible to travel and play in Queensland due to the state's COVID-19 rules for athletes from interstate. Adding to Stuart's selection headache is the news that young half Brad Schneider has reportedly tested positive to COVID-19. It is understood it is the players, not the NRL club, who must apply for Queensland government exemptions and under the current regulations, Tapine would qualify for a four-month exemption having previously contracted the illness in the off-season. Teammate Josh Papalii has been vocal on his stance refusing to take the vaccine and has already secured the same exemption after he tested positive over summer. If Tapine is unavailable for selection, Bulldogs-bound Ryan Sutton could come back into the squad, while Tom Starling is set to replace the injured Josh Hodgson in the No.9 jersey. Meanwhile, the Raiders can add Sebastian Kris into the selection mix for the Cowboys clash after he came off the COVID isolation list. Kris still has to undergo the return-to-play protocols but is expected to train fully before the team travels. Stuart needs to decide if Kris will come into the centres to play North Queensland in place of rookie James Schiller after his promising debut in Canberra's season-opening win over Cronulla. MORE RAIDERS NEWS: The Raiders rolled out new centre-wing combinations last weekend, with Schiller teaming with Semi Valemei on one side and Nick Cotric returning to link with Matt Timoko on the left edge. Jarrod Croker's status is unknown after he was omitted from the round one team and did not play in NSW Cup. Cotric got out of the Dog house and made his comeback against the Sharks, finishing with one try assist, one line break and 70 total metres in 80 minutes. His one NRL season with Canterbury was the worst of his career, only playing half the year before a toe injury kept him sidelined. In those 14 games, Cotric scored three tries and claimed just two wins before ending the three-year deal prematurely. Now he's with the Raiders until the end of 2024 and hoping to pick up where he left off, as the club's top try-scorer in 2020. "It was a bit tough there, to be honest," Cotric said. "That was the main reason I came back, just trying to get to play my best footy again, and I think I've played my best footy at Canberra." Even while he was at the Bulldogs, Cotric admitted he watched the Raiders' games "all the time". "It feels great to be back with the boys in my hometown. It's really good. I've got all my friends and family here," he said. "If you're playing with your mates you go out there and play harder."

