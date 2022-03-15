news, federal-politics, pm&c, scott morrison, women's network, pmc women's network logo

A central government agency has removed a logo used for its women's network following online criticism it resembled male genitalia. The logo for the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet's volunteer-based group was shared widely on social media over the weekend after critics noted its phallic shape. But the Prime Minister's department said the staff diversity networks, including the Women's Network, underwent rebrands in 2019 and were "completed internally, using existing resources, and designs were consulted on widely". The Women's Network is described as an avenue for staff to champion equal opportunity. It plays a role in assisting the department achieve "cultural change aspirations" as outlined in gender equality action plans and its inclusion and diversity programs. The department issued a statement late on Monday night confirming it would remove the design from its website while consulted further with staff. A spokesperson said the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister's Office were not involved in the design of the logo. Greens senator Larissa Waters criticised the logo on Monday as "juvenile" and "pathetic" and indicative of the federal government's "toxic boys' club". "Sure, it's just a logo, but if you needed a visual representation of just how completely out of touch the PM is with Australian women you honestly couldn't do any better," she said on social media. Independent MP for Warringah Zali Steggall added it was another poor marketing attempt from the government, following the controversial release of a separate agency's consent education video last year, which likened consent discussions to offering a milkshake. Business group Women's Network Australia also dismissed any links to the design, adding it was "in no way affiliated or associated". It comes one month after the federal government announced a move to address safety and culture at Parliament House, including strengthening workplace rights for parliamentary staffers and establishing a multi-party leadership taskforce for women. Less than a week later, former Australian of the Year Grace Tame accused a senior public servant of "threatening" against her making damning comments about Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Australian of the Year awards. A spokesman for the Prime Minister said his office was not aware of the comments but deemed them "unacceptable" and "not made on behalf of the PM or PMO [Prime Minister's Office] or with their knowledge".

