'Trojan horse': ACT government slams Morrison's environment protection shake-up

The federal government is using environmental protection reform as a "trojan horse" to speed up mining project approvals, which will fast-track the effects of climate change and pose a risk to threatened habitat, the ACT environment minister has said. Rebecca Vassarotti has slammed a Morrison government proposal which could allow projects, including mining developments, to bypass federal environmental assessment. Australian Conservation Council has expressed similar alarm, warning that streamlining approvals without "robust" protections could speed up the extinction of species such as the koala. The announcement came on the same day as the Federal Court found Environment Minister Sussan Ley does not have a duty of care to protect Australian children from climate change when making decisions, overturning an earlier ruling. Ms Ley on Tuesday revealed the upcoming federal budget would include $128.5 million for environment protection reforms. The package will include $62.3 million to streamline development assessment of major projects in up to 10 regional areas. Under so-called "regional plans", projects which met the criteria for development in a particular area would not need to be re-assessed under the Commonwealth's environmental protection regime. Ms Vassarotti said while region-wide planning rules might appear a good idea on face value, the proposal put forward was just a "trojan horse" to speed up approvals for major mining projects. "It is not a win for people or the planet. All it does is weaken our national environmental protection laws," she said. The Greens minister urged the government to provide more detail about its plan, including which 10 areas had been earmarked for special rules. It was understood the Beetaloo Basin in the NT and Bowen Basin in central Queensland are among the regions in the government's sights. Ms Vassarotti accused the government of exposing a loophole in the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act, rather than formally responding to recommendations from Graeme Samuel's scathing review of the legislation. Professor Samuel's review was the catalyst for the government's shake-up of environmental protection laws, although the Coalition did move before the former consumer watchdog boss handed down his final report. Key planks in the reforms have stalled in the Federal Parliament, with Labor, the Greens and some crossbenchers refusing the back changes which they say largely ignore Professor Samuel's recommendations. The budget package includes $10 million to "progress" one of the changes which is the stuck in the Senate - a plan to hand the states and territories power to make decisions on environmental approvals. Labor's environment spokeswoman Terri Butler would not be drawn on whether an Albanese government would dump the stalled bills and if it backed the "regional plans" proposal, saying the opposition had yet to announce all of its policies. But Ms Butler reiterated that Labor had been calling on the government to introduce strong national environmental standards, create a "tough on the beat" to monitor compliance and deliver efficient and effective decision-making on projects.

