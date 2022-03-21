The Canberra Times

Try these budget-friendly family recipes for less than $3 a serve

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
March 21 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The typical Australian household spends about $10,000 a year on food. Picture: Shutterstock

Is it possible to feed a family on a tight budget? More importantly, is it possible to feed a family delicious food on a tight budget? Gladly, the answer to both of these questions is yes. The secret to eating well for less is being organised, but it should never be about restriction. Think of it instead as reinvention.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.