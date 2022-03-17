subscribers-only, Brett McIntosh

A Chifley roofer has been jailed for two months after using a large kitchen knife to stab at a man's face and chest through a fly screen door at a Conder home in December. Brett McIntosh, 30, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon with intent, and was sentenced to two months' jail at the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday. Police said an "intoxicated" and "extremely aggressive" McIntosh was at the house in the early hours of December 23 last year when he began brandishing the knife, causing people he was with to flee. One woman left via a window while others rushed out the front door. Police said when they arrived at the house, they saw a young man fleeing, who told them "They're f---ing fighting, he's got a f---ing knife." They then saw another man wearing a Tommy Hilfiger shirt run out the front door, appearing "agitated and panicked". The man closed the metal fly screen door behind him, using his foot to keep it shut while continuing to argue with McIntosh. McIntosh then appeared with a "large kitchen knife", police told the court, which he shoved through the door towards the victim's chest and face. Police said McIntosh was "unsteady on his feet, incoherent in his speech and smelling of an intoxicating substance". They also noticed a cut on the victim's left hand, with "fresh blood covering most of the hand and fingers". McIntosh hasn't been charged with causing any injuries. READ MORE CRIME: He was committed to the ACT Supreme Court for breaching a good behaviour order, which was attached to a suspended jail sentence regarding a 2019 incident. In 2020, McIntosh pleaded guilty to "beating" a man he believed had supplied drugs to and committed family violence towards his mother. Magistrate Glenn Theakston said McIntosh had a "dysfunctional childhood", having left school before completing year 7 and having come in contact with drugs and violence at an early age. He said McIntosh suffered from depression, anxiety and substance abuse issues. Defence lawyer Taden Kelliher told the court McIntosh had recently quit alcohol and cannabis and was a successful full-time roof-tiler. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135763310/37263053-32cb-45ee-829e-178c5f742945.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg