Top tips for tomatoes: how to make passata just like a nonna

Rosa Lanzetta's childhood memories are full of delicious red tomatoes. As a young girl In Italy, she and her sisters would wander out into the garden and help her parents harvest their bountiful crop, making passata as they needed it. The girls would love squashing the tomatoes through the setaccio, a deep sieve the size of a pizza dish, getting sweet juice all over their little hands.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
