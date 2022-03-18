news, federal-politics, kimberley kitchting, katy gallagher, penny wong, kristina keneally, senate, bullying, parliament

Three Labor members accused of bullying deceased senator Kimberley Kitching have denied the allegations. But senators Penny Wong, Kristina Keneally and Katy Gallagher say they will reflect on the way "robust and difficult" conversations can affect colleagues. Labor politicians have declined to expansively comment on the allegations, urging against politicising Senator Kitching's death from a suspected heart attack so soon after it occurred. In a joint statement, the three senators said they had attempted to "maintain some dignity for all concerned" before Senator Kitching's funeral. But a steady stream of "hurtful statements" in media reports meant "we feel it is necessary to respond". "The allegations of bullying are untrue. Other assertions which have been made are similarly inaccurate," the statement said. "All of us have spent many years in the service of the public. We do so because we want to make a contribution to the nation." The trio confirmed they will attend Senator Kitching's funeral. Senator Wong had stated she was uncertain whether she would be present given pre-existing commitments, before confirming on Thursday she will attend. Reports by the ABC and The Australian suggested Senator Kitching complained of being bullied by the trio - Labor's leadership group in the Senate - and disclosed the allegations to senior Labor figures before, before also alerting a parliament-based workplace trainer. Labor leader Anthony Albanese has ruled out an inquiry into the matter. The statement accepted politics was a "challenging profession" in which debates could be "robust and difficult". "All of its participants at times act or speak in ways that can impact on others negatively. We have and do reflect on this, as individuals and as leaders," it said. The allegations reported by The Australian included that Senator Wong was the senior Labor figure who told Senator Kitching "If you had children, you might understand" during a 2019 debate over climate change. Senator Kitching reportedly wanted children, but was unable to have them. Senator Wong said she had apologised to Senator Kitching at the time and "understood that apology was accepted". "The comments that have been reported do not reflect Senator Wong's views, as those who know her would understand, and she deeply regrets pain these reports have caused," the statement said. Former Labor leader Bill Shorten, a close friend of Senator Kitching, suggested stress over a pre-selection battle played a role in her death. Former Labor MP Michael Danby also called for an apology. Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday described the allegations as "very distressing" and said they should not be dismissed. But he said an investigation is a matter for the Labor Party. "I do understand how so many in the Labor Party would be feeling at the moment," he said. "But these are the stories that have come forward. They have come forward from the Labor Party and the union movement. And clearly, they need to be addressed."

